Basketball
Burns earns RSC honors
Point Park senior point guard Michelle Burns has been selected to the 2020-21 All-River States Conference Women’s Basketball First Team.
Burns, the daughter of Albert Gallatin graduate Paul Burns, led the conference (and was 12th in the nation) in scoring with 20.8 points per game and second with 5.8 assists per game for her third consecutive first-team conference honors and fourth overall. She also led the conference and was third in the NAIA with 3.60 3-pointers per game.
Burns also averaged 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.
Burns rewrote the Point Park record with 230 3-pointers made in her four-year career, and also holds the school mark in 3-pointers in a season (81) and a single game (9). She ranks seventh in school history with 1,399 points and third with 385 assists.
Teammate Sierra Dawson, an Elizabeth Forward graduate, closed her four-year career at Point Park with recognition on the RSC Women’s Basketball Champions of Character Team. Each school nominated a team member who best exhibits the NAIA’s five character values of respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.
