Fayette County Open
Second Round
Pleasant Valley G.C.
Par 70 (35-35)
Harison Laskey;73-73 -- 146
Jeremy Enslen;74-75 -- 149
Santino Marchitello;75-75 -- 150
Fred David;76-77 -- 153
Marcus Ondra;76-79 -- 155
Bro Tajc;78-77 -- 155
John Lenkey;74-82 -- 156
Danae Rugola;79-77 -- 156
Pat Calvaresi;78-78 -- 156
Dan Glover;75-81 -- 156
Mike Revak;74-83 -- 157
Bob McLuckey;79-78 -- 157
Andy Soberdash;78-81 -- 159
Jarrod Sutton;79-81 -- 160
Ronnie Jones;78-83 -- 161
Matt Hanson;81-81 -- 162
Zach Perry;78-85 -- 163
Grant Samples;78-85 -- 163
Cory Chrise;82-83 -- 165
Scott Goletz;80-86 -- 166
Nate Schwertfeger;80-86 -- 166
Nate Biddle;84-83 -- 167
Josh Nelson;83-86 -- 169
Ron Ferlin;86-83 -- 169
George Knapp;84-86 -- 170
Jarrod Bartock;79-91 -- 170
Matt Pramuk;87-83 -- 170
Marty Dreucci;83-89 -- 172
Jim Joyce;85-87 -- 172
Ryan Gesso;86-86 -- 172
Ben Siebert;88-87 -- 175
Noah Ludy;84-91 -- 175
Justin Goletz;86-90 -- 176
Dave Klimko;93-89 -- 182
Tim Miller;95-88 -- 193
Jonathan Hanson;94-93 -- 187
Jeff Rambo;96-91 -- 187
Rick Zaph;92-97 -- 189
Joe Nastasi;99-91 -- 190
Justin Wilson;93-98 -- 191
Tyler Becker;94-97 -- 191
JC Holt;94-97 -- 191
Nick Simpson;93-103 -- 196
Chris O'Brien;98-98 -- 196
Jaden Ringer;105-93 -- 198
Brandon Kushnar;102-98 -- 200
Travis Attaway;105-99 -- 204
Dylan Dingle;105-103 -- 208
Tommy Victor;106-103 -- 209
Chance Burchick;109-103 --212
Mike Lynch;118-109 -- 227
Steve Ross;86 -- WD
Juniors
Logan Voytish;80-79 -- 159
Matt Karpeal;85-78 -- 163
Adena Rugola;87-84 -- 171
Ethan Porrecca;99-87 -- 186
Megan Joyce;96-92 -- 188
Jay Thompson;93-98 -- 191
Seniors
First Round
at Pleasant Valley G.C.
Par 70 (35-35)
Dave Jamison;78
Kevin Muehring;79
Lee Schimansky;80
Chuck Latsnic;80
Butch Ruby;81
Steve Superick;82
Pete Dzambo;82
Bernie Roman;83
Darwin Stalnaker;83
Pete Grove;84
Bernie Wydo;85
Ed Jobes;85
Tom Battaglia;85
Gene Crum;86
Burnell Harris;89
Hank Dunham;90
Jack Nicklow;93
John Thomas;94
Kevin Furin;96
Chris Miller;102
Robert Yasechko;109
