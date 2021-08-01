Fayette County Open

Second Round

at Uniontown C.C.

Par 71

Fred David, 71-71 -- 142

Jeremy Enslen, 73-74 -- 147

Pete Dzambo III, 72-75 -- 147

Scott Goletz, 78-71 -- 149

Mike Reicholf, 76-73 -- 149

Chris Taylor, 73-76 -- 149

Harrison Laskey, 74-75 -- 149

Mike Revak, 81-71 -- 152

Andy Soberdash, 80-74 -- 154

Santino Marchitello, 81-74 -- 155

Greg Moore, 80-75 -- 155

Marty Dreucci, 81-75 -- 156

Pat Calvaresi, 79--77 -- 156

Matt Hanson, 83-74 -- 157

John Lenkey, 84-73 -- 157

Justin Goletz, 84-74 -- 158

Tony Lent, 82-77 -- 159

Dan Glover, 81-78 -- 159

Matt Pramuk, 84-76 -- 160

Ron Jones, 80-81 -- 161

Marcus Ondra, 82-79 -- 161

Matt Karpeal, 86-77 -- 163

Tyler Gacek, 85-79 -- 164

Bob McLuckey, 87-79 -- 166

Ricardo Ezzi, 84-82 -- 166

Jarrod Sutton, 82-85 -- 167

Bill Hunt, 84-83 -- 167

Bill Denny, 86-81 -- 167

George Knapp, 82-84 -- 167

Logan Voytish, 90-79 -- 169

Grant Samples, 84-84 -- 169

Pete Grove, 85-86 -- 171

Jarrod Bartok, 91-81 -- 172

Kevin Muehring, 86-86 -- 172

Jonathan Hanson, 88-86 -- 174

Ryan Gesso, 91-83 -- 174

Eric Moore, 82-92 -- 174

Ethan Rice, 85-90 -- 175

Jim Kubina, 85-91 -- 176

Rich Zaph, 93-89 -- 182

Noah Ludy, 93-92 -- 185

Colin Ryan, 96-94 -- 190

Travis Attaway, 96-94 -- 190

Michael Mercadante, 101-90 -- 191

Mike Lynch, 99-93 -- 192

Chance Burchick, 109-99 -- 208

Erik Morgan, 107-110 -- 217

Senior Championship

First Round

at Uniontown C.C.

Par 71

Lee Schimansky, 74

Dave Jameson, 75

Bernie Roman, 75

Dave Smithburger, 76

Scott Morris, 76

Pete Dzambo, 77

Jim Morris, 77

Mark Omatick, 78

Bernie Wydo, 80

Hank Dunham, 80

Ed Jobes, 81

Bill Ellsworth, 81

Tim Rosneck, 82

Chuck Latsnic, 83

Roger Rantovich, 84

Ron Knapp, 85

Tom Battaglia, 85

Burnell Harris, 86

Mark Dvorchak, 87

Jack Nicklow, 88

Kevin Furin, 90

Bob Cipoletti, 96

Chris Miller, 96

Lee Metz, 101

