Fayette County Open
Second Round
at Uniontown C.C.
Par 71
Fred David, 71-71 -- 142
Jeremy Enslen, 73-74 -- 147
Pete Dzambo III, 72-75 -- 147
Scott Goletz, 78-71 -- 149
Mike Reicholf, 76-73 -- 149
Chris Taylor, 73-76 -- 149
Harrison Laskey, 74-75 -- 149
Mike Revak, 81-71 -- 152
Andy Soberdash, 80-74 -- 154
Santino Marchitello, 81-74 -- 155
Greg Moore, 80-75 -- 155
Marty Dreucci, 81-75 -- 156
Pat Calvaresi, 79--77 -- 156
Matt Hanson, 83-74 -- 157
John Lenkey, 84-73 -- 157
Justin Goletz, 84-74 -- 158
Tony Lent, 82-77 -- 159
Dan Glover, 81-78 -- 159
Matt Pramuk, 84-76 -- 160
Ron Jones, 80-81 -- 161
Marcus Ondra, 82-79 -- 161
Matt Karpeal, 86-77 -- 163
Tyler Gacek, 85-79 -- 164
Bob McLuckey, 87-79 -- 166
Ricardo Ezzi, 84-82 -- 166
Jarrod Sutton, 82-85 -- 167
Bill Hunt, 84-83 -- 167
Bill Denny, 86-81 -- 167
George Knapp, 82-84 -- 167
Logan Voytish, 90-79 -- 169
Grant Samples, 84-84 -- 169
Pete Grove, 85-86 -- 171
Jarrod Bartok, 91-81 -- 172
Kevin Muehring, 86-86 -- 172
Jonathan Hanson, 88-86 -- 174
Ryan Gesso, 91-83 -- 174
Eric Moore, 82-92 -- 174
Ethan Rice, 85-90 -- 175
Jim Kubina, 85-91 -- 176
Rich Zaph, 93-89 -- 182
Noah Ludy, 93-92 -- 185
Colin Ryan, 96-94 -- 190
Travis Attaway, 96-94 -- 190
Michael Mercadante, 101-90 -- 191
Mike Lynch, 99-93 -- 192
Chance Burchick, 109-99 -- 208
Erik Morgan, 107-110 -- 217
Senior Championship
First Round
at Uniontown C.C.
Par 71
Lee Schimansky, 74
Dave Jameson, 75
Bernie Roman, 75
Dave Smithburger, 76
Scott Morris, 76
Pete Dzambo, 77
Jim Morris, 77
Mark Omatick, 78
Bernie Wydo, 80
Hank Dunham, 80
Ed Jobes, 81
Bill Ellsworth, 81
Tim Rosneck, 82
Chuck Latsnic, 83
Roger Rantovich, 84
Ron Knapp, 85
Tom Battaglia, 85
Burnell Harris, 86
Mark Dvorchak, 87
Jack Nicklow, 88
Kevin Furin, 90
Bob Cipoletti, 96
Chris Miller, 96
Lee Metz, 101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.