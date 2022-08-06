Fayette County Open
Sunday, August 7, 2022 2:21 AM
Fayette County Open
Third Round
at Uniontown C.C.
Seniors
8 a.m. Kevin Furin, Chris Miller, Robert Vasechko
8:08, Hank Dunham, Jack Nicklow, John Thomas
8:16, Tom Battaglia, Gene Crum, Brunell Harris
8:24, Pete Grove, Bernie Wydo, Ed Jobes
8:32, Pete Dzambo, Bernie Roman, Darwin Stalnaker
8:40, Chuck Latsnic, Butch Ruby, Steve Superick
8:48, Dave Jamison, Kevin Muehring, Lee Schimansky
Open Championship
8:56, Tommy Victor, Chance Burchick, Mike Lynch
9:04, Brandon Kushnar, Travis Attaway, Dylan Dingle
9:12, Nick Simpson, Chris O'Brien, Jaden Ringer
9:20, Justin Wilson, Tyler Becker, JC Holt
9:28, Jeff Rambo, Rick Zaph, Joe Nastasi
9:36, Justin Goletz, Dave Klimko, Tim Miller, Jonathan Hanson
9:44, Jim Joyce, Ryan Gesso, Ben Siebert, Noah Ludy
9:52, George Knapp, Jarrod Bartok, Matt Pramuk, Marty Dreucci
10 a.m., Adena Rugola, Matt Karpeal, Logan Voytish
10:08, Ethan Porrecca, Megan Joyce, Jay Thompson
10:16, Nate Biddle, Josh Nelson, Ron Ferlin
10:24, Cory Chrise, Scott Goletz, Nate Schwertfeger
10:32, Ronnie Jones, Matt Hanson, Zach Perry, Grant Samples
10:40, Bob McLucky, Mike Revak, Andy Soberdash, Jarrod Sutton
10:48, Danae Rugola, Pat Calvaresi, John Lenkey
10:56, Bro Tajc, Marcus Ondra, Dan Glover
11:04, Harison Laskey, Jeremy Enslen, Santino Marchitello, Fred David
