Fayette County Open Tee Times
Third Round
at Duck Hollow G.C.
8:56 a.m., Erik Morgan, Chance Burchick, Mike Lynch
9:04, Michael Mercadante, Travis Attaway, Colin Ryan
9:12, Noah Ludy, Rich Zaph, Jim Kubina
9:20, Eric Moore, Ryan Gesso, Jon Hanson
9:28, Kevin Muehring, Jarrod Bartok, Pete Grove, Grant Samples
9:36, Ethan Rice, Logan Voytish, Matt Karpeal
9:44, George Knapp, Bill Denny, Bill Hunt
9:52, Jarrod Sutton, Ricardo Ezzi, Bob McLuckey
10 a.m., Tyler Gacek, Marcus Ondra, Ron Jones
10:08, Matt Pramuk, Dan Glover, Tony Lent, Justin Goletz
10:16, John Lenkey, Matt Hanson, Pat Calvaresi, Marty Dreucci
10:24, Greg Moore, Santino Marchitello, Andy Soberdash
10:32, Mike Revak, Harison Laskey, Chris Taylor, Mike Reicholf
10:40, Scott Goletz, Pete Dzambo III, Jeremy Enslen, Fred David
Senior Championship
8 a.m., Lee Metz, Chris Miller, Bob Cipoletti, Kevin Furin
8:08, Jack Nicklow, Mark Dvorchak, Burnell Harris, Tom Battaglia
8:16, Ron Knapp, Roger Rantovich, Chuck Latsnic, Tim Rosneck
8:24, Bill Ellsworth, Ed Jobes, Hank Dunham, Bernie Wydo
8:32, Jason Omatick, Jim Morris, Pete Dzambo, Scott Morris
8:40, Dave Smithburger, Bernie Roman, Dave Jameson, Lee Schimansky
