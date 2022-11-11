WVU Pitt hoops preview.jpg

BlueGoldNews.com

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins will lead the Mountaineers into Petersen Events Center on Friday night for their 189th meeting with Pitt in men’s basketball.

 BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s shiny new basketball team may not find out how good it is, but it will surely find out what it’s made of Friday night at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh when it plays the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl series that stretches back to 1906.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.