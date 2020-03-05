The Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus women’s basketball team opens play Sunday in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division II national championship tournament, and head coach Scott Hillen is excited.
“We are always happy to be playing at this time of the year,” he said. “I am excited to see how things go, despite us only having seven players.”
Fayette (16-9), which is hosting the tournament, is the eighth seed and plays ninth-seeded Andrew University (9-11) out of Berrien Springs, Michigan.
“You can’t look at records and Andrew is playing well right now, which all teams are if they are still playing” Hillen said. “It should be a good game and they have size.
“They almost double us with roster (numbers).”
The game starts at noon.
Fayette is the youngest team in the tournament with four sophomores and three freshmen while not having a junior or senior on the roster.
Four players are scoring in double figures with three having local ties.
Sophomore Kailyn Riley from Charleroi leads the team at 16.7 points per game (PPG) while Connellsville grad Dae-lin Burnsworth is at 12.3 ppg and Frazier grad Brooke Poling is at 11.1 ppg.
The fourth, Taylor McCormick, is averaging 15.2 ppg.
Riley also leads the team in rebounds per game (8.3) while Poling is at 8.2. McCormick leads the team is assists per game (4.2) and steals per game (3.2) while Burnsworth averages 3.4 assists per game.
Hillen said he is proud of the seven players on the team and is excited to see them gain experience.
“It’s been a tough and hard season for our seven,” he said. “They battled through injuries and always being smaller in size and numbers.
“Our girls are competitive and if we show up to play and with that competitive attitude, we will be ready for a battle.”
The other three players on the team are freshman Anaejah Harris, an Albert Gallatin grad, sophomore Carissa Cyphert, a Southmoreland grad and sophomore Jtaya Pirl, a Connellsville grad.
All seven players average at least 15.3 minutes per game.
The winner on Sunday will face top-seeded Penn State Beaver on Monday at 4 p.m. while the loser will play in the consolation bracket Monday at 10 a.m. in the ARC gym on campus.
Beaver (24-4) swept Fayette during the regular season.
In its 87-63 loss at Beaver on Dec. 3, Fayette led 30-27 at the half but got into foul trouble and was outscored in the second half, 60-33.
Two weeks ago in the rematch at Fayette on Feb. 21, Beaver won 92-69.
Lou Zadecky, the Director of Athletics at Fayette, spoke on the women’s team.
“I am excited for the opportunity for our women’s team to participate in the USCAA national basketball championships,” he said. “Any time you can showcase your team and campus in a championship environment, it is truly a special moment.”
This tournament ends a 12-year run of Fayette hosting as the championships will move to Richmond, Virginia starting next year.
“Hosting is really special because it is at home and in front of our community, family and friends,” Zadecky said. “Who could ask for a larger stage to prove yourself against other top teams in the country?”
Rice, Grove City continue to roll
Monessen graduate Justice Rice and Grove City continue to have a basketball season for the ages as they have won 12 straight and 16 of 17.
The Wolverines open play in the NCAA Division III tournament Friday.
Grove City clinched its berth with an 86-70 win over Geneva in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday.
Rice is averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
Share college sports news and names
If you know someone currently playing a sport in college, coaching, or holding another role, or have any questions or comments, send an email to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or a Tweet to @BillHughes_III.
