WVU opener Matthews

West Virginia's Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 15 points with seven rebounds and five assists in the Moutaineers' season-opening, 76-58 win over Mount St. Mary's at the WVU Coliseum on Monday night.

 BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It was "Welcome home, Emmitt Matthews Jr. night" at the Coliseum Monday as the one-time Mountaineer returned home after playing a year in Washington.

