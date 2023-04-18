MORGANTOWN — It started quietly in the shadows of what should have been Bob Huggins’ finest moments. His head coaching career had gone past 40 years, he was closing in on 900 wins, on becoming the winningest active college basketball coach and, yes, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
He was a state treasure in West Virginia, but there were whispers that the changing times may have caught up with him and when the 2022 produced a 16-17 sub-.500 record with just a 4-14 log in Big 12 competition and a season without a postseason tournament, Huggins made an important change and took trusted aide Jay Kuntz and moved him up from assistant to the head coach to Director of Personnel/Recruiting for the Mountaineers.
It proved to be a stroke of genius, for he took a tireless worker not tied to past ways to do a job that required endless dedication and who believed in analytics and was not really making a big jump into the transfer portal era and NIL mess that is today.
Kuntz’s job began last year with flipping the roster and doing it right now ... there was no time to slowly rebuild through the traditional way of bringing in freshmen and developing them.
“This is a program with a rich tradition and people think you can win the old way, but at the end of the day if we don’t adapt and change with the times, we never will win,” he said.
But it is the way it is and they proved this past season why it was so crucial with the additions of Erik Stevenson, Tre Mitchell, Joe Toussaint and Emmitt Matthews through the portal which gave them what they needed to take the first step back toward the top.
“Last year the whole thing was we had to make a blatant flip at the top and make it quick. There was such a wide array of what we needed,” he told Mike Casazza of 247Sports on a recent podcast. “At that time, why would I not go get a high-level vet who has played at the Power 5 level, who has played ‘Big Boy Basketball’ and big minutes instead of a guy who’s not proven?
“At that moment, we couldn’t afford to miss.”
There was no downplaying the situation. WVU was losing its grip on its place in college basketball and didn’t want to let it slip away.
“So, this is a storied program,” Kuntz said. “Why go after a 2022-23 kid when the fan base, people in the department, everyone who relies on us ... and that’s the beautiful thing about this state, West Virginia football, West Virginia basketball is the heartbeat of this state and they deserve the best and that’s what we’re trying to provide them.
“Why go get a kid who might take a while to develop his game, you don’t have that time to develop a kid like that. Our job is to win games as well,” he went on. “A lot of people might say they miss the old way of bringing high school kids. I do, too. I’m from that era, but at the end of the day you have to ask is it worth going through losing seasons and having your fan base upset because you’re not winning?
“Winning is different, it’s special and the fan base deserves that.”
Kuntz was put in charge of making that change. It wasn’t him alone, the entire staff being involved, but he was the guy in the office at midnight or 2 a.m., studying the big board that he calls “The Great Wall” in his office ... studying film, analytics, rosters, availability of players.
The first really big one after the quartet of Matthews, Stevenson, Toussaint and Mitchell was Jose Perez, a high-scoring guard from Manhattan who needed a waiver from the NCAA, was put on hold and eventually didn’t get his waiver.
“This year, if Jose was eligible, I still think we are playing in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament,” Kuntz said.
The first goal was a return to respectability, to a winning record, to the NCAA Tournament and no one doubts that had Perez been cleared, they would have broken 20 victories and been more of a force in the conference.
Perez is back this year, as are Mitchell and Toussaint. The losses were great with Stevenson, Matthews and Kedrian Johnson, which again made time a factor in keeping the momentum going and Kuntz dived head first into the portal allowing Huggins to corral not only the crown jewel of their recruitment, Syracuse 6-11 big man Jesse Edwards, but to be recognized as the No. 2 transfer portal recruitment class in the nation by at least one expert.
Edwards joined Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa, a top point guard in the portal, and Hofstra transfer Omar Silverio, with a couple of other top-line targets still out there, including former Iowa State guard Caleb Grill.
To show just what kind of player WVU has become in the portal, Edwards’ final three were the Mountaineers, Kansas and Gonzaga.
Edwards gives WVU an inside scoring presence, having shot 59% last season, and tremendous inside depth with James Okonkwo, Mo Wague and maybe Jimmy Bell Jr., who currently is trying to find out if he can make it onto the football roster.
True, Edwards is a one-year transfer, but that goes back to urgency and the times we now live in ... the motto of college sports is simply live for the moment.
The ultimate goal is to produce a winning product.
“It really is a different ball game,” Kuntz said. “We have a Hall of Fame head coach whom the state adores and they should, he’s a treasure.
“We do things the right way. We always have. This is my alma mater. I have a lot of love and care for this university.”
There is one red flag that must be raised and that encompasses NIL money. It needs regulation and a way of evening out the playing field or schools like WVU may not be able to keep up with the Joneses as represented by the likes of Texas and Notre Dame and Michigan and Penn State.
The numbers have gone up astronomically.
“You wonder how long it is sustainable. Some places have different kinds of resources but sustainability in most colleges, I can’t see it going very long,” Kuntz said. “This position to me is like I am a GM and it sometimes shocks you. I’ve heard numbers that are hard to believe, a million, then $800,000 and that’s just starting.”
Many of the figures you hear being given kids are exaggerated, but the trend is up, not down, and that is changing the face of college athletics completely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.