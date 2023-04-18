WVU Huggins portal

BlueGoldNews.com

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins (above) moved Jay Kuntz from assistant to the head coach to Director of Personnel/Recruiting for the Mountaineers and the move has paid off well.

 BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — It started quietly in the shadows of what should have been Bob Huggins’ finest moments. His head coaching career had gone past 40 years, he was closing in on 900 wins, on becoming the winningest active college basketball coach and, yes, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.