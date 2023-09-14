Don Nehlen gets ride

WVU Sports

West Virginia head coach Don Nehlen gets a ride from his players after a victory. Nehlen was involved in 20 Pitt-WVU rivalry games in his coaching career.

 WVU Sports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Experiencing one of college football’s greatest rivalries as a coach or player should be enough to last one a lifetime, but West Virginia’s Hall of Fame coach Don Nehlen has had the unusual opportunity to be part of two of the game’s most heated rivalries — West Virginia’s Backyard Brawl with Pitt and Michigan’s annual Big Ten battle with Ohio State.

