Pitt defeated Purdue, 3-1, to advance to the Final Four in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Final Four for the first time in program history on Saturday.
The third-seeded Panthers topped the sixth-seeded Boilermakers by scores of 25-20, 28-30, 25-20 and 25-15.
Pitt will play 10th-seeded Nebraska, which upset No. 2 Texas, in the semifinals on Thursday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. No. 1 Louisville and No. 4 Wisconsin face off in the other semifinal.
The Panthers had reached the Elite Eight in each of the previous two seasons only to fall short of the Final Four.
Pitt’s path to Columbus also included wins over UMBC in the first round, 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-18), Penn State in the second round, 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23), and Kansas in the quarterfinals, 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-18).
