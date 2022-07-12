Jefferson Memorials was established in 1985 by Tom Jefferson,. under the parent company of Davis Monuments, Scottdale, Pa. Now operated by the Ermine family, Davis Monuments, founded in 1913, has continued to maintain a successful full-service monument business, …
