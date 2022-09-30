MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Learned something a long time ago while struggling on how to get into writing a story.
When in doubt, turn to the Bard, William Shakespeare, and so it is today that we begin with a question of his.
What's in a name?
Think about that for a moment. Certainly, he did when he named the play from which that was taken "Romeo and Juliet."
Just wouldn't be the same if he'd named it "Fred and Cynthia."
Throughout history people have made use of the power in a name. Think anyone would know who Evel Knievel was today if that weren't his name. Englebert Humperdinck? Rumpelstiltskin? Snoop Dogg?
Names conjure up images, especially in sports. The Fab Five ... The Steel Curtain ... Monsters of the Midway ... The Air Raid Offense.
Let us stop right there. When West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown hired Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator this year, Harrell came in tagged as a protégé of Mike Leach and a devotee to his famed "Air Raid Offense."
The image it conjured up was filling the air with footballs rather than filling the footballs with air.
Certainly, a flying circus was what the players expected.
"There was a big difference when he got here," offensive guard James Gmiter said. "Everyone was focused on the Air Raid, but what did we have, 218 yards rushing last week beating Virginia Tech. I don't think anyone expected that."
The truth is, in Harrell's mind, the Air Raid moniker is a misnomer. Leach's version of it may emphasis the passing game, but his disciples have their own vision of it.
"If you look at all of the people tagged with the Air Raid, not all of them run the same offense," Harrell explained. "You turn on Leach or anyone who came from Leach and it's not the same offense. I don't think any of us are arrogant enough to think our plays are the best plays or the only good plays."
To Harrell, who played for Leach because "I wanted to throw the football," the offense was an Air Raid as he surpassed 4,000 passing yards a couple of times ... but that is a part of the Air Raid, not the definition of it.
"What most people who left Leach believe in is you can't be good at everything. There may be a thousand great plays out there, but you don't have time to practice a thousand great plays and get good at a thousand great plays," Harrell said.
"Pick 30 or so that fit your team best that year, go get really, really good at those 30. You can dress them up so they look different, but really the quarterback has the same reads and you get to the same spot, maybe a different way. It doesn't matter if that's in the run game or the pass game."
What happened at WVU is that they brought in J.T. Daniels to run the attack. He's an accurate passer who is a student of the game, capable of making adjustments live at the line of scrimmage.
Then they added a true freshman who was a high school receiver and who first was put into the tight end room. His name is CJ Donaldson, and he has proven himself to be a special running back who has three times surpassed 100 rushing yards in four games while also being a capable receiver.
All of that, with a room of solid receivers, has led to an attack so balanced that against Virginia Tech it produced 12 first downs rushing, 12 passing and 218 rushing yards and 203 passing yards.
It has become a defensive coordinator's nightmare built around Leach's main philosophy.
"If you look at Leach, and when he talks about stuff and lot of guys who come from him, he always says, 'Just attack grass," Harrell said, which means find a void or weak spot and go at it.
It's simple, if you can figure out where the "grass" will be or how to create "grass" by the play you run.
He isn't interested in analytics ... just results.
"There are a lot of people over there and there's not a lot of people over here, so do something to get the ball to open space," Harrell said. "I think at times we overcomplicate the game of football, especially coaching quarterbacks and stuff. You can cloud their mind with information overload, and that's the game of football.
When you get to the line of scrimmage with a quarterback like Daniels and an observant center like Zach Frazier to see the defensive front's intentions, you can adjust the play to the situation.
"It's kind of like playing a video game in the box," Harrell said, referring to his perch for calling plays from the press box. "You get a pretty good angle of what you're seeing and just go with what you feel.
"I think other people are a lot more analytically driven. I guess, as far as 'Hey, this is what we're going to call in this situation and I've already got it planned before I go into a game.' I don't do that quite as much as other people.
"Part of that is probably my background in high school, my dad (Sam, who was his coach) didn't have a giant play sheet with every situation scripted, and coach Leach obviously doesn't have every play scripted, so it's kind of what I grew up with and what I know."
Daniels put it this way after the show of running power in the Virginia Tech game:
"People look at Graham as an Air Raid guy who just will drop back and throw, but he's not like that," Daniels said. "He looks at the Air Raid as a philosophy. He'll do what's working over and over again and make you stop it.
"They weren't stopping it."
So, they just kept running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.