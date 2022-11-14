MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There is one reality in professional athletics — and anyone who tells you that college athletics is anything but professional is living with his head buried in the sand — and that is you will be fired.
OK, once upon a time in the last century, a fellow named Connie Mack managed the Philadelphia Athletics for 50 years without being fired, but there was a very good reason why.
He owned the team.
Other than that, it happens to everyone and Shane Lyons, who “resigned” under pressure on Sunday night as West Virginia University’s athletic director, was no different.
He had to see it coming. His top three sports, football, men’s and women’s basketball, all had been stumbling through the last three years of his seven years on the job. Revenues went down, expenses went up and Covid hit hard.
Rob Alsop, who was not part of the athletic department and instead was a key member of President E. Gordon Gee’s management team as vice-president of strategic initiatives, was named interim athletic director as the search for Lyons’ replacement got underway.
They expect to complete it within a month.
“Over the past several weeks we’ve been disappointed with wins and losses,” Alsop said. “President Gee is always looking to move the institution forward. He is very thoughtful but he is action oriented. This isn’t a six-month plan.”
Perhaps no sport has undergone more change than college athletics — especially football and basketball — over the past eight years.
That, as much as on-field failures, led to Lyons’ dismissal.
“The past few years of college athletics have seen a lot of change,” Alsop said. “We’ve seen from the portal to Name, Image and Likeness to conference realignment. President Gee, in thinking about this, decided with this ever-changing landscape it would be a good time to find a fresh perspective for the program.
“To reiterate, Shane has been in here eight years and he’s done a lot of terrific things,” Alsop said, his voice breaking up with emotion as he feels close to Lyons. “If we all sang the same tune, there would never be any harmony in this world.
“What I can say is a fresh perspective was appropriate at this time.”
In some ways it hurt Alsop.
“There was a little sadness and shock. But there also is an understanding that college athletics and that no job is forever,” he said.
Lyons has a lot of positives on his resume from WVU.
n He opened a new $10 million Athletic Performance Center for Olympic Sports.
n He completed extensive renovations to the Milan Puskar Center, Milan Puskar Stadiium and Coliseum.
n He finalized the $45 million Mylan Park Track and Aquatic Center.
n He oversaw the completion of the Monongalia County Ballpark.
n He turned in the highest department GPA and APR scores in school history.
n He initiated the Time2Climb campaign to increase MAC donors.
But he didn’t have a football coach win enough games to warrant the two-year extension he gave him after going 11-11 and winning a minor bowl in his first two years. He followed that with two more losing seasons and the buyout included in the new contract saddled WVU with a potential $20 million burden if he was fired.
Even with Lyons gone, the situation is such that no action is being taken on Brown’s future until after the season and chances are he will be retained as the money is put into other projects such as increased NIL contributions to help the talent pool.
“I know there will be some speculation that this is the first of two shoes to drop,” Alsop said of the move with Lyons.
But he said that isn’t necessarily the case.
“When you watched the game this weekend (an upset over Oklahoma) it was pretty clear that the spark was there. Those student-athletes, those kids have not given up on each other or on the season and they have not given up on their coaches.
“They have not given up on their head coach or the assistant coaches. There’s two games to go and we intend — I intend — to support them any way we can.”
The final decision, which really belongs to Gee, will have to have input from the new AD.
“As you might imagine when a new athletic director comes in, that individual will do an evaluation of the general direction of the department. The only thing I will say is we are not satisfied with the wins and losses,” Alsop said.
“President Gee and the new director will take an appropriate long-term look at the entire athletic department and make a thoughtful decision moving forward. That’s where we are right now.”
