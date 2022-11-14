West Virginia-Lyons Fired Football

Associated Press

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons watches before a Mountaineers football game against Virginia Tech in Morgantown, W.Va., Sept. 18, 2021. West Virginia President Gordon Gee announced the firing of Lyons on Monday.

 Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There is one reality in professional athletics — and anyone who tells you that college athletics is anything but professional is living with his head buried in the sand — and that is you will be fired.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.