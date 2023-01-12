Kansas West Virginia Basketball

Associated Press

Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. is defended by West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint during the first half in Morgantown, W.Va., on Saturday. The Mountaineers lost to the Jayhawks and are 0-4 in the Big 12 after Wednesday’s loss to Baylor.

 Kathleen Batten - freelancer, FR171735 AP

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There is a saying that, once we all come to accept reality, it makes our ability to understand our fate all that much better.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.