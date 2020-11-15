It has been a slow news week in the world of professional wrestling, so let’s clear out the mailbag!
n Why isn’t AEW doing more PPVs? Timmy, Smithton.
AEW announced during Full Gear last Saturday that its next PPV will be Revolution on Feb. 27, 2021.
The company is using a “not too much, too soon” philosophy and that is smart for the time being. If AEW were to start doing monthly PPVs, it would water down and expedite the process of the pace it is building stars.
In due time, as long as AEW keeps growing, it will produce more PPVs, but they are better off with giving fans less and wanting more than having too many PPVs and having them feel less special.
n WWE is doing another Tribute to the Troops show next month. Is it WWE’s biggest show of the year besides WrestleMania? Ryan, Smithfield.
I was happy to read earlier this week that WWE was bringing the Tribute to the Troops show back to TV after a one-year hiatus. The event debuted in 2003 and gives proper respect due to the men and women who put their lives on the line for our freedom.
It is hard to call the show the biggest in WWE after Mania, but I definitely feel it is the most meaningful event of the year, even more so than Mania.
This year’s show will air on Fox on Dec. 6. Air time will vary depending on TV markets due to NFL games.
n Do you feel more and more WWE talents will enter Hollywood? Briana, Charleroi.
There is no doubt that it will happen and several talents are preparing themselves on their down time from the WWE schedule.
One, for instance, is Alexa Bliss, who has been taking acting classes and her performances these last several months are proof.
Sasha Banks made her Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian Friday on the Disney+ show. Her involvement in the show, which is in its second season, has not been determined on-screen as of yet, but she portrayed her character well. I will keep this column spoiler-free as far as her role, but this Star Wars fan enjoyed the episode.
n Why did WWE release every Survivor Series on the free tier of the WWE Network except for the 1997 show? Chris, Brownsville.
The guess here is that it is because that is the most-talked about Survivor Series show ever because of the “Montreal Screwjob” involving Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart and Vince McMahon.
The rest of the show was average, at best, so I really don’t know any other reason why it would not be showed.
Something that isn’t discussed is two of the most-talked about happenings to take place in pro wrestling history took place less than eight months apart from each other.
The following June was when The Undertaker threw Mick Foley off, and then choke-slammed him through, the Hell in a Cell cage at the King of the Ring PPV in Pittsburgh.
n Why is AEW giving away the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match away for free on Dynamite? It should have main-evented a PPV. Robert, Waynesburg.
That is a good question about the match which will air on the Dec. 2 edition of Dynamite. Omega is an online social media darling for many, and one would think that those friends would have bought the PPV.
But AEW has its reasons and maybe it will play out over time.
n Will Undertaker really retire at Survivor Series? Kelly, Connellsville.
My guess is that we will see another match featuring The Undertaker, but I am not sure.
I understand why Survivor Series would be a good place as it is 30 years to the debut of The Undertaker’s character, but I would still think a match at a WrestleMania is the way to go.
WWE is going all out though as it is bringing in many of Taker’s real-life friends for the show including Kane, Savio Vega and more.
While discussing Survivor Series anniversaries to the day, it will be 10 years since The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase at the PPV to win the WWE title from Randy Orton on Nov. 22, 2010.
For those curious, the Miz currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, Orton is the WWE champion and Survivor Series is on Nov. 22.
This Day in History
In 1989, NWA World champion Ric Flair defeated Terry Funk in an “I Quit” match. The bout is one of the best of Flair’s career and worth watching on the WWE Network.
In 1998, The Rock wins his first WWE championship when he defeated Mankind in the finals of a 14-man elimination tournament to win the vacant title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.