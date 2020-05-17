It was a full week of pro wrestling news.
Several important tidbits were announced this week, but none were bigger than the bombshell announced Monday night on Raw.
Lynch announces pregnancy
A few hours before Raw Monday night, word started trickling out that Becky Lynch would be relinquishing the Raw women’s title on the show.
Speculation arose about whether she was hurt or if something else was going on.
Lynch, known as “The Man,” kicked off Raw saying that she was giving up the title because she is pregnant.
Lynch and her fiancé, Seth Rollins, will welcome their first child in December or in early 2021.
While female wrestlers have given birth before, none have been at the level of popularity that Lynch is currently at.
She is the most popular wrestler in the entire WWE, regardless of gender, and it will be interesting to see if, or when, Lynch returns.
It also will be interesting to see, moving forward, if Rollins will stay home from WWE to not chance COVID-19 for himself and Lynch.
AEW returns to PPV
Saturday night, AEW returns to PPV when it presents Double or Nothing.
Jon Moxley will defend the AEW title against Brodie Lee, formerly Luke Harper in WWE, in the anticipated main event.
Boxing legend Mike Tyson will be on hand to present the winner of the Lance Archer and Cody match with the TNT championship.
The match is the finals of a tournament to crown the first-ever TNT title holder.
Also announced is the Stadium Stampede match between The Elite and The Inner Circle, Nyla Rose defending her title against Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker versus Kris Statlander, MJF taking on Jungle Boy and the Casino Ladder match for an AEW championship bout.
Competitors announced so far include Orange Cassidy, Colt Cabana, Rey Fenix, Darby Allen, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian and Kip Sabian with two more to be announced this week.
Will The Revolt, known as The Revival in WWE, make their debut?
In a match on The Buy-In preshow, Private Party faces Best Friends with the winner earning a tag title match.
Sting to AEW?
Those still holding out hope for a dream match between The Undertaker and Sting may never get the chance to see the bout.
Recently, Mattel pulled Sting from WWE’s action figure line due to “circumstances beyond their control.”
There may be more to the situation as there seems to be momentum building up to Sting ending up in AEW.
Could it be as soon as Saturday night at Double or Nothing?
Undertaker documentary
The second episode of The Undertaker: The Last Ride debuts today on the WWE Network and if it is anything like the first episode, it is going to be gripping.
The first episode was built around WrestleMania 33 and Taker’s match against Roman Reigns, which many believed would be his last.
The third episode will come out next Sunday while the fourth and fifth episodes are rumored to be coming out in June.
Intercontinental title tourney reasoning
WWE began an eight-man tournament to crown a new Intercontinental champion Friday night on Smackdown.
Several reasons have been floated out as to the reason, but apparently Sami Zayn has refused to wrestle because of the COVID-19 virus.
Unless he has a change of heart, don’t look for him to return to WWE until a vaccine is found.
On This Day…
In 1963, the legendary run that was Bruno Sammartino’s first WWWF title reign began when he defeated Buddy Rogers to win the title.
The reign of the title, now known as the WWE championship, lasted over seven years.
This week’s question
Does WWE really think fans will buy Otis as a legit threat to win the Universal title or the WWE title now that he has the Money in the Bank briefcase? Tim from Uniontown.
Vince McMahon has been behind the run Otis is on, and since Vince is the one who makes the call on what happens, he is going to do what he wants.
Remember, Vince has said for years that he knows what fans want more than they do.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or Tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
