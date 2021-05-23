There were several major pro wrestling news stories this week, so let’s get right into them.
AEW debuting a Friday show
In our column two weeks ago, we looked at how many hours of pro wrestling are on each week.
Well, as of Aug. 13, another hour can be added to the list.
AEW will air Rampage on Friday nights on TNT with the one-hour show beginning at 10 p.m.
AEW moving to TBS
In the same press release, AEW announced that it will move Dynamite and Rampage to TBS starting in January, 2022. It will also air four quarterly specials on TNT, and this gives off a feel of the old Clash of the Champion shows that aired on TBS in the late-1980s and into the 1990s.
WWE back on the road
WWE issued a press release Friday morning that it was heading back on the road come July as it will hold a 25-city tour from July 16 through Labor Day weekend.
Texas will get the first weekend of events as Smackdown will emanate from Houston on July 16 with Money in the Bank taking place that Sunday and Raw will air live from Dallas.
Money in the Bank was supposed to be in June, but WWE moved Hell in a Cell up a month and pushed Money in the Bank back a week.
WWE also announced that SummerSlam will take place in Las Vegas.
WWE’s bad idea
Last Sunday at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Damian Priest defeated The Miz in a Lumberjack match.
However, the lumberjacks were zombies. No, that isn’t a typo.
The new Netflix movie, Army of the Dead, was the sponsor for the event. Former WWE star Batista stars in the movie.
I get the fact that WWE has to promote its sponsor but come on. This had to be one of WWE’s worst moves it has ever made.
So, in a matter of one PPV, WWE gives Priest the rub of being Bad Bunny’s tag partner at WrestleMania to sticking him into a match where zombies were lumberjacks.
And, WWE wonders why people are tuning out in droves.
WWE releases NXT wrestlers
NXT released several performers this week with the biggest name being Velveteen Dream.
Sting wrestling at Double or Nothing
It was announced Wednesday that Sting will wrestle at AEW’s PPV, Double or Nothing, next weekend. He will team up with Darby Allen to face Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.
This Day in History
In 1983, it appeared that Rocky Johnson won the Intercontinental title on a show at Madison Square Garden. Johnson, the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, had Don Muraco in a sleeper when the bell rang. The match was called due to the legit New York City curfew and fans in attendance thinking Johnson won. The match also aired on the USA Network and the MSG Network.
In 1992, Steve Austin defeated Barry Windham for the WCW TV title.
In 1999, Owen Hart died from cardiac arrest after falling from the ceiling at WWF’s Over the Edge PPV when his harness malfunctioned.
In 2010, Kofi Kingston defeated Drew McIntyre to win the Intercontinental title at Over the Limit.
This week’s question
Where has Sasha Banks been? Keri from Connellsville.
Banks has been off shooting her parts for the third season of The Mandalorian on Disney+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.