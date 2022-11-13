On Saturday, Nov. 19, AEW returns to PPV when it presents Full Gear.
The scheduled main event is Jon Moxley defending the AEW crown against MJF.
Other title matches include The Acclaimed defending the tag belts against Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, interim women’s champion Toni Storm takes on Jamie Hayter, Jade Cargill defends the TBS title against Nyla Rose and Ring of Honor champion Chris Jericho defends against Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara and Claudio Castagnoli.
Other matches include Sting and Darby Allin facing Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal and Dr. Britt Baker facing Saraya.
More matches are expected to be added.
The build for this show has been pretty bad, and we will see next weekend how it turns out.
Saraya’s return
The match between Saraya, known as Paige in WWE, and Baker is Saraya’s first since December, 2019.
She posted a picture online Thursday of the doctor’s note showing proof that she had been cleared.
What I found odd was there was no date on release listed, but she is cleared none the less.
Crown Jewel recap
WWE presented Crown Jewel last Saturday, and it was a decent effort by the performers, especially considering the quick flight over to Saudi Arabia for the event.
In the main event, Roman Reigns retained the undisputed Universal championship against Logan Paul in a really good match.
In fact, it was too good of a match.
You have Reigns, who WWE has built up as one of its greatest champions of all-time over the last two-plus years, and in the other corner you have a social media influencer in his third WWE match.
Several times Paul came close to a three count, and if you saw the match or the highlights, you know that Paul grabbed his phone, went to the top rope and did a live feed as he did a leap towards Reigns on the announce table.
It is one thing for WWE to have Paul challenge Reigns, but for him to leave disbelief towards who would win is a bad look in my eyes.
WWE returns to Saudi Arabi for its next show there in May.
WWE surgeries
Paul tore his MCL and meniscus in the match, and he potentially tore his ACL.
Also announced this week was R-Truth having surgery on a torn quad and Natalya having surgery on a broken nose.
WWE title dropped
This past Monday on Raw, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title and threw it away.
It is now defunct and will not be used moving forward.
New Impact Digital Media title
Thursday night on Impact, Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the Impact Digital Media championship.
This Week in History…
In 2005, Eddie Guerrero passed away.
This week’s question
Where has MJF been? He just came back. Maria, Uniontown.
According to deadline.com, he has been cast for a role in the Von Erich family biopic, The Iron Claw, where he is said to be playing Lance Von Erich.
He returns Saturday at Full Gear.
