AEW returns to the Petersen Event Center in Pittsburgh Wednesday night for Dynamite, and tickets are still available for the show.
This will be AEW’s third show on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh, and five matches have been announced with more to take place.
Darby Allin faces Andrade el Idolo in a coffin match, Wardlow faces The Butcher, Hook makes his AEW in-ring debut, and a pair of Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying matches take place as Danielle Kamela takes on Dr. Britt Baker and Jungle Boy faces Kyle O’Reilly.
Baker is a native on Punxsutawney.
Also announced for the show is a huge announcement by Tony Khan.
What could the announcement be?
Will it be AEW related, or does he have breaking news about Ring of Honor?
If it is about ROH, could it be that Khan has negotiated a TV deal for his new acquisition?
Or could it be that ROH will be an online entity due to Khan’s working agreement with WarnerMedia?
Could ROH, or AEW, or even both, make their way to an online platform like HBO Max?
Whatever the announcement is, wrestling fans are only a few days away from finding out.
Tickets are still available through www.ticketmaster.com, and the price range as of Friday afternoon was $29 to $90.
Misleading WWE numbers
On Monday, WWE announced that WrestleMania 38 defeated Super Bowl LVI in several social media metrics.
Mania saw 2.2 billion social media impressions compared to 1.8 billion for the Super Bowl, Mania had 1.1 billion video views compared to 6.18 million for the Super Bowl, Mania had 87 million engagements compared to 78 million for the Super Bowl, and Mania had 13.1 million hours of video watch time compared to 3.56 million for the Super Bowl.
All are facts, but WWE neglected to remind everyone that Mania was two nights compared to the Super Bowl being played in one.
So if all of WWE’s numbers for Mania were broken down in half by night, then the only of those four metrics WWE really won was the number of hours of video watching.
Mania boosts Peacock numbers
One number that WWE doesn’t need to slant to its favor was the rise of engagement for Peacock from Mania 37 to Mania 38.
According to Diesel Labs, a content intelligence company that measures audience attention across the entertainment world, there was an 18.9% increase in engagement from Mania 37 in 2021 to Mania 38 two weeks ago.
New Broken Skull Sessions
The newest episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions is now available on Peacock.
The guest is Bubba Ray Dudley.
Mania main event teased?
This past week on the NBC show Young Rock, it showed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sitting with his family watching the 1996 Royal Rumble. Among those watching was a kid named Joe.
Young Joe said to Johnson that he wants them to wrestle. Johnson, who had started his training by that point, was sore and said not then.
Young Joe mentioned how it should only take place at WrestleMania.
The kid named Joe has grown up and is now known as Roman Reigns.
There has been talk for months that the main evet of WrestleMania 39 will be Reigns vs. The Rock, so the fact that it was tied into an episode of Young Rock is pretty cool.
I did not see it, but thanks to those who emailed about it: Ryan, Shelly, Kelly, and Bob.
This Week in History…
In 1984, The North-South Connection (Adrian Adonis and Dick Murdoch) defeated Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas to win the WWF tag titles.
In 1994, Sting defeated Rick Rude to win the WCW International world championship at Spring Stampede. Also on the card, WCW champion Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat battled to a no-contest due to a double pin. Due to the finish, the title was vacated.
In 2000, Chris Jericho defeated Tripe H to briefly win the WWF championship on a show at the Bryce Jordan Center on the campus of Penn State University. The outcome was overturned later in the show.
This week’s question
In December, Tom Grzywinski from Scottdale emailed in asking about Ring of Honor’s potential financial trouble. My apologies for not replying sooner.
When ROH announced it was letting all of its performers out of their respective contracts, the writing was on the wall for the future of the company.
ROH was indeed in financial trouble, and Khan recently bought it.
As stated earlier in this column, Khan could be announcing a TV deal for ROH, or maybe something online with a streaming service.
COVID-19 basically ended any real chance for ROH to be successful moving forward, and time with tell what Khan does with the company.
He says he wants to keep it and AEW as separate entities, so we shall see.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.