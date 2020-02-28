All Elite Wrestling presents Revolution on Pay-Per-View Saturday night.
The company has been picking up momentum and Saturday’s show could go a long way for AEW.
Chris Jericho defends the AEW championship against Jon Moxley in the main event, and it will feel familiar for fans dating back to their WWE days.
Adam “Hangman” Page and Kenny Omega defend the tag titles against The Young Bucks and another big match is Cody facing MJF.
Nyla Rose defends her AEW championship against Kris Statlander, Dustin Rhodes takes on Jake Hager, Pac faces Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin squares off against Sammy Guevara.
Currently, AEW is only doing quarterly PPV’s and the next one will air in May.
A solid showing, and a good buy rate number, could lead it to considering doing more PPV’s.
Taylor signs new deal with ROH
Earlier this week, it was announced that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor has signed a multiyear partnership deal with ROH.
Taylor’s deal is unique and means he works for himself and not ROH.
It was described as being similar to what Floyd Mayweather had in boxing.
All fights and matches Taylor will be a part of will be copromoted between ROH and Shane Taylor Promotions.
Super Showdown results
WWE presented Super Showdown in the WWE Network Thursday afternoon, and the anticipated WrestleMania lineup appears to be in a flux.
Bill Goldberg defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in three minutes to not only win the Universal title, but to also destroy the build of Wyatt’s character to this point.
More on that next week.
Brock Lesnar defeated Ricochet in less than three minutes to retain his WWE title.
The other biggest noteworthy tidbit was that The Undertaker won the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match.
In a nutshell, in case you missed the show, a 50-year old part-time wrestler (Goldberg) destroys one of WWE’s best characters in years (Wyatt) to win the Universal title, a 42-year old part-time wrestler (Lesnar) retained WWE’s top prize and a 54-year old part-time wrestler (Taker) showed up and won a gauntlet match that he wasn’t even announced for.
I bet this is going over well with the WWE wrestlers who are full-time.
John Cena returns tonight
WWE legend John Cena will appear on Smackdown tonight.
Originally, the build towards his rumored WrestleMania match against Elias was to begin, but WWE may be tweaking the card.
Mania weekend tickets sales low
WWE announced earlier this week that the upper bowl of Amalie Arena in Tampa will be tarped off for its Hall of Fame ceremony, and tickets to events being ran by other promotions are not selling well either.
Tampa is not being looked at as a major city in the fans of many fans, and it is hurting not only WWE but also other promotions who are running shows in the area during WrestleMania week.
Instead of going to Tampa, a lot of fans are waiting to go to Los Angeles next year since L.A. is much more of a destination location than Tampa, which obviously goes without saying.
Samoa Joe suspended
WWE announced this week that Samoa Joe has been suspended 30 days for failing its Wellness Policy.
AEW debut
Brodie Lee, who wrestled as Luke Harper in WWE, will debut for AEW on the March 18 episode of Dynamite.
The show will emanate from Rochester, NY, which is where Lee is from.
This week’s question: When will Matt Hardy debut in AEW? Craig, Connellsville.
Hardy’s current WWE deal is up on Sunday, so if he signs with AEW, he could appear on AEW’s Dark Tuesday night or on Dynamite on Wednesday.
However, WWE is making a late push to keep Hardy and even offered him a spot as a main talent in NXT.
We could find within the week of where Hardy will end up.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
