AEW presented Revolution last Sunday on PPV, and the event has received positive responses from many who watched the event.
But how did it come across in person?
John McLaughlin, a longtime online reader, flew to Orlando for the event from New York City and he shared his first-person reflections.
“The crowd was really into everything and was very lively,” said McLaughlin, who is known for traveling to sporting events. “There was a great vibe, and the venue was the perfect size with around 13,000 seats.
“The show opened with Chris Jericho taking on Eddie Kingston and it was a great match to kick off the PPV event with the crowd in Eddie’s corner, and Jericho, besides his entrance, playing an excellent villain,” McLaughlin said.
He was also impressed with the Face of Revolution ladder match.
“It was great, and everyone got a chance to shine,” McLaughlin said. “The crowd loved Wardlow winning, Keith Lee’s offense, Orange Cassidy’s innovations, and the Danhausen appearance.
“Also, the six-man tag match was a fun spot fest and the tag title match was great.”
McLaughlin also spoke about the three big matches, including the AEW championship match between Hangman Pierce and Adam Cole, the Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley bout and the dog collar match between CM Punk and MJF in which William Regal made his AEW debut.
“The chants during the Page and Cole match were great,” he said. “Punk coming out in his Ring of Honor attire and to his theme from ROH was a great touch on the heels of Tony Khan buying that promotion.
“Punk and MJF was the match of the night with Punk’s win popping the crowd, although MJF looked like a star and likely won’t suffer from this loss.
“Danielson and Moxley was a great mix of wrestling and brawling, and, to me, the moment of the night was William Regal debuting, making peace, and creating a potentially great stable.”
A solid in-person report, for sure.
We will be looking for feedback from anyone attending WrestleMania as well in three weeks.
But with AEW, Revolution was definitely a move in the right direction and the company has plenty of momentum.
Hardy signs with AEW
Jeff Hardy did not wait long after his WWE no-compete clause was up to sign with AEW.
Hardy’s clause expired Wednesday morning and he debuted on that night’s episode of Dynamite.
Lynch update
Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch was hurt over the weekend at a WWE house show and is out of action for a few weeks.
The belief is that she will return in time for WrestleMania, where she will take on Bianca Belair.
Ziggler makes WWE history
Dolph Ziggler made history Tuesday when he won the NXT title in a triple threat match against Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker.
In doing so, he becomes the first wrestler to have held the WWE, Universal and NXT championships.
WWE 2K available
WWE’s latest video game, WWE 2K, was released Friday.
Rey Mysterio is on the cover.
Vader to WWE Hall
The talk of The Undertaker being the lone inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame this year can be put to rest.
It was announced Monday that Vader will also be inducted WrestleMania Friday.
The induction is long overdue, and it is a shame Vader wasn’t inducted while he was still alive.
This week’s questions
WWE has announced nine matches for WrestleMania and three of them features non-wrestlers. Does Vince McMahon realize how bad his product has gotten? Craig, Connellsville.
The matches you are discussing are the Mysterio’s against The Miz and Logan Paul, Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville and Austin Theory taking on Pat McAfee.
McMahon is trying to garner interest in the show and do whatever he can to sell tickets to his biggest event.
After releasing over 100 contracted talents last year, McMahon has to figure out something to fill AT&T Stadium on two consecutive nights.
As far as McAfee, he wrestled two matches in NXT with one being a top-notch bout against Adam Cole. Both are worth checking out on Peacock.
