Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black made his shocking debut for the company, and it left many people wondering how it could happen.
Known as Aleister Black in WWE, he had been released on June 2 by WWE and had not reached 90 days on WWE’s standard contractual no-compete clause implemented into deals.
Details broke Thursday on what happened, and the bet is that some higher-ups in WWE can’t be too happy.
When Black was moved up to WWE’s main roster from NXT a few years ago, the company neglected to update his contract from the 30-day non-compete clause that NXT performers receive to the 90-day clause.
How WWE let someone as talented as Black leave in the first place is mind-blowing to those who know how talented he really is. WWE misused Black on the main roster, but then again, that can be said for a lot of performers there.
Black is a major coup for AEW and he is going to be a major player for a long time.
Bayley out
Just before deadline Friday, word broke that Bayley suffered an injury and will be out of in-ring action for nine months.
No official injury has been announced but the belief is that it is an ACL injury.
Best of luck to her for a speedy recovery.
AEW sells out All Out PPV
Shortly after AEW put tickets on sale for its Sept. 5 PPV, All Out, no more tickets were available on www.ticketmaster.com.
The event will take place in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
AEW tickets still available
Tickets remain for AEW’s two shows at the Petersen Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh.
Dynamite takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and Rampage debuts two nights later.
Fans can buy tickets to either show individually or both shows in a combo package.
Visit www.ticketmaster.com for more information.
Impact presents Slammiversary
Impact Wrestling presents Slammiversary Saturday night on PPV and the main event will feature Impact champion defending the title against Sami Callihan.
Omega’s AEW title is not on the line.
Deonna Purrazzo defends the Knockouts title against a mystery opponent while the X-Division title will be on the line in an Ultimate X match.
In the match, Josh Alexander defends against Ace Austin, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams, Trey Miguel and Chris Bey.
Violent By Design defend the Impact tag titles against The Good Brothers, TJP & Fallah Bahh and the team of Rich Swann & Willie Mack while Fire N’ Flayva defend the Knockout tag titles against Rosemary & Havok.
In non-title matches, Moose faces Chris Sabin and W. Morrisey faces Eddie Edwards.
WWE announces 12 new shows
Friday afternoon, WWE announced 12 new shows with all of them taking place in September.
Look for WWE to roll out its October schedule in the next week weeks.
WWE in Pittsburgh
Speaking of WWE shows, it returns to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Saturday, July 24.
Tickets are still available.
This Day in History
In 1987, Lex Luger defeated Nikita Koloff to win the United States title.
In 1992 at a show in Ric Flair’s “hometown” of Charlotte, he defeated Randy Savage to win the WWF championship after using a foreign object.
However, Flair accidentally dropped it after the match and the referee reversed the decision and Savage remained champion.
This week’s question
Is Drew McIntyre going to get the belt back soon or is he in the doghouse? I also heard that Vince McMahon is ready to sell WWE to Peacock. Bob Rager from West Brownsville.
While McIntyre will get the belt back at some point, I am not sure if it will be in the near future.
It is possible that WWE will build up to McIntyre winning the belt back since it is going back to fans as of Smackdown this coming Friday. It is a shame that McIntyre’s two title wins came with no fans in attendance.
As far as Vince selling WWE to Peacock, if a company makes the right offer, he would be hard-pressed to not sell the company.
