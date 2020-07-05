Several times during Fyter Fest Wednesday night, AEW took shots at WWE about different topics, but one stood out and has WWE brass upset.
While doing an in-ring promo with Brian Lee, Taz made a comment on Jon Moxley missing Fyter Fest due to having COVID-19.
“If you decide to…work next week, you would get tested again here in AEW, because Jon, as you know, we don’t run a sloppy shop,” the former ECW champion said.
Moxley contracted the virus from his wife, WWE announcer Renee Young.
It is widely known that AEW has done legit testing for COVID-19 for a while now while WWE was originally just checking the temperature of its employees.
Moxley was to defend the AEW title against Cage Wednesday but the match has been pushed back a week.
NXT Bash, AEW Fest Night 2 Wednesday
The first night of the Wednesday night pseudo PPV shows between AEW and NXT was entertaining for fans as both provided solid shows.
NXT is using the Great American Bash theme while AEW is using its Fyter Fest tag.
NXT won the ratings battle for a second straight week with 792,000 viewers while AEW had 748,000.
However, AEW once again won the 18-49-year-old demographic with a 0.29 while NXT had a 0.22.
Moxley and Cage has been pushed back to July 15 while NXT will be headlined Wednesday by the title for title match between NXT Adam Cole and North American champion Keith Lee.
The time for Lee to ascend to the top of NXT is here while Cole and the Undisputed Era are ready for the move to either Raw or Smackdown.
Also announced for NXT has been Breezango and Drake Maverick taking on Legado del Fantasma in a six-man tag match and Mia Yim will take on Candice LeRae in a street fight.
AEW is countering with FTR and The Young Bucks taking on The Butcher, The Blade, Fenix and Pentagon, Chris Jericho takes on Orange Cassidy, Lance Archer faces Joey Janela, The Dark Order takes on SCU, and AEW tag champs Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defend the belts against Private Party.
An eventual feud will take place between FTR and the Bucks, so is this where it officially starts?
Considered the two best teams in the world, wouldn’t a best-of-seven series between them be something else?
Young releasing cookbook
Speaking of Young, she announced on Wednesday that she is releasing a cookbook.
WWE purchases EVOLVE
Thursday afternoon, word broke that WWE purchased EVOLVE, one of the top independent promotions in the United States.
The deal does not come as a surprise as the two companies had been in negotiations for several months.
WWE and EVOLVE have had a working agreement for some time and last July, EVOLVE’s 10th anniversary show aired on the WWE Network.
On This Day…
In 1994, Vince McMahon’s criminal trial on charges of steroid distribution began in Long Island, N.Y. The trial was in the mainstream news daily and although McMahon was acquitted on all charges, there was a real concern that he would be going to prison.
How serious was the concern? McMahon had a contingency plan in place for who would run which aspects of the company had he been found guilty and had to go to jail.
This week’s question
I read the other day that Vince McMahon has actually gotten richer during the pandemic. With WWE not able to tour and do live events, how is this possible? Kelly, Brownsville.
Earlier this week, The Middletown Press reported that McMahon’s value has gone up by $177 million during the pandemic.
At the end of March, he was worth $1.8 billion while he was worth $1.977 as of June 30.
While the article did not specify details, it stated that eight of Connecticut’s 14 billionaires saw their wealth increase while 400,000 people in the state lost their jobs.
