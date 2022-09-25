There was some solid pro wrestling news this week, so let’s take a look at things.
AEW’s Grand Slam II
There were plenty of newsworthy happenings on the show this past Wednesday.
Chris Jericho won the Ring of Honor championship, joining CM Punk as the only two men to hold one of the WWE heavyweight championships, the AEW title and the ROH belt.
Daniel Bryan will join the short list once he wins the AEW title.
Jon Moxley defeated Bryan in the finals of a tournament to crown the new AEW champion and Saraya, known in WWE, and Paige, debuted.
The show was the first AEW television show to have $1 million in ticket sales, although the event was not sold out like last year’s Grand Slam show was.
War Games headed to Survivor Series
As a kid, Survivor Series was always my favorite PPV during the fall. However, I was always intrigued by the War Games match at the annual WCW Fall Brawl PPV each September.
I always wanted to see a War Games match, which first debuted in the NWA, in the WWF, but I knew it wouldn’t happen.
For years now, a War Games match has taken place on an NXT Special Event, and as of this week, it has been announced the match will take place at Survivor Series.
War Games combines two rings in steel cages with a mix of the Royal Rumble and Survivor Series all in one.
There will be two on the show, with one featuring men and the other featuring women.
WWE special on Fox
Next month, WWE will air its Top Ten Most Extreme Moments next Sunday on Fox.
The show will air at different times, depending on the market you live in. Here in Pittsburgh, the one-hour show will start at 2:30.
Wyatt’s return?
Going into Smackdown this past Friday, there had been some buzz about Bray Wyatt returning to WWE on the show.
While this column was turned in Friday afternoon, the belief is that Wyatt will be back soon if he did not show up on Smackdown.
Undertaker Hallmark ornament
Wednesday morning, Hallmark announced its first WWE Keepsake Ornament and it will feature The Undertaker.
New Cena record
On Thursday, it was announced that John Cena granted his 650th wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
He has more than doubled the second-highest amount of wishes granted.
This Week in History…
In 1993, Intercontinental champion Shawn Michaels walks out of WWF after a contract dispute with the company. He would return several months later and feud with Razor Ramon, and the duo put on the first PPV ladder match the next March at WrestleMania X.
This week’s question
WWE will have Logan Paul challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed Universal title. Why? George, Smock.
While Paul has wrestled two career matches, he is a social media darling and will bring eye balls to the Crown Jewel show on Nov. 5.
Plus, he will serve as a buffer to when Kevin Owens challenges Reigns, and the hunch here is that is when Sami Zayn will finally be kicked out of The Bloodline and reunite with Owens.
Zayn and Owens may challenge The Uso’s for the unified tag titles at WrestleMania.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.