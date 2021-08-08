Most of the wrestling world was shocked last Saturday when WWE announced it had released Bray Wyatt.
The two-time WWE Universal champion and former WWE champion is a great example of Vince McMahon’s edict years ago about how he didn’t want to have stars in WWE as the company was the star.
Wyatt was set to become a mega-star on multiple occasions, only for McMahon to pull the proverbial rug out from beneath him.
Wyatt had been off of TV since he lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 due to “an undisclosed physical ailment,” according to Sports Illustrated.
He was cleared Thursday, July 29 and released two days later.
As soon as Wyatt’s 90-day no-compete clause is up, it is a safe bet he will appear shortly after, either in AEW, Impact, Ring of Honor or Japan.
During a conversation with longtime pro wrestling fan John McLaughlin of New York City Tuesday, he had a great idea for Wyatt.
“I could see him arriving in AEW and becoming the leader of The Dark Order,” he said. “AEW hasn’t done much with them since Brody Lee passed away, and Wyatt would be an ideal leader for them.
“Braun (Strowman) could end up there as could Rowan.”
Strowman, Rowan, Wyatt and Lee (as Luke Harper) made up The Wyatt Family.
An uber-talented performer, Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) has a creative mind that would do laps around most.
And, in approximately 82 days, Rotunda will have the whole world in his hands.
WWE SummerSlam concerns?
Word broke earlier this week that with the spike of COVID cases again, WWE is worried that SummerSlam may be moved from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Some feel WWE will be off the road again sooner than later and the higher-ups are already looking into a potentially new ThunderDome location.
If the show does take place in Vegas, everyone in attendance must wear a mask.
SummerSlam in theaters
WWE will air SummerSlam in select theatres around the country.
The only theatre locally, and in Pennsylvania, for that matter, is Phoenix Theatres Chartiers Valley in Bridgeville.
For more information, go to www.wweliveintheatres.com.
Lynch returning in…
Originally, there was word that Becky Lynch would return to WWE for a marquee match at SummerSlam.
Unless those within the company are playing it coy, Lynch’s return is now said to be happening in the fall.
AEW tickets available
Tickets remain for the two AEW shows at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh this week.
Dynamite will air live Wednesday while Rampage will do the same two nights later. It will be the first episode of Rampage.
You can get tickets to both shows individually or for both nights at www.ticketmaster.com.
AEW sells out potential Punk return
Earlier this past week, AEW announced it has sold out the 23,000-seat United Center in Chicago for the August 20th edition of Dynamite.
It is believed that CM Punk will debut that night, and if he doesn’t, AEW could have a fan revolt and riot on its hands.
Cole next to AEW?
Adam Cole, one of the bigger names in NXT history, recently signed a short-term contract extension to keep him under the WWE umbrella.
The deal keeps him with NXT through SummerSlam weekend.
Could he head to AEW next?
It is definitely possible as his longtime girlfriend is arguably AEW’s biggest star in Dr. Britt Baker.
Dunne also leaving?
There is also talk that Pete Dunne’s deal is up shortly and could be looking to leave NXT.
Flair released by WWE
Ric FLair and WWE came to a mutual agreement this week on the legends release.
WWE recruit wins Olympic gold
Gable Steveson won the heavyweight gold medal in Tokyo and the future WWE star will look to catapult his success into a WWE career.
Down 8-5 with 23 seconds left in the gold medal match and down 8-7 with one second remaining, Steveson scored a takedown for a thrilling win.
WWE has long been after the massive collegiate wrestling star, and he will begin with the company shortly.
Remembering Bobby Eaton
Word broke early Thursday morning that “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton had passed away after a battle with health issues.
As a kid, I remember loathing Eaton and Stan Lane as the second incarnation of The Midnight Express.
But as I got older, I realized my dislike for Eaton was because he did his job as a bad guy so well.
Once I started hitting the road more for shows during my career, I had the pleasure of sharing many locker rooms with Eaton and he was as helpful and selfless as any “name” I met.
Always quick with advice and feedback, Eaton will be missed.
Also this past week, “The Assassin” Jody Hamilton passed away. Hamilton was the father of longtime WCW and WWE referee Nick Patrick.
This Day in History
In 1961, Verne Gagne defeated Gene Kiniski to win the AWA heavyweight title for the second time.
In 1963, Gagne defeated Fritz Von Erich to win his fifth AWA heavyweight title.
In 1981, Wahoo McDaniel defeated Roddy Piper to win the NWA United States heavyweight title.
In 1993, Tito Santana defeated Don Muraco to win the ECW title.
In 1998, Juventud Guerrera defeated Chris Jericho to win the WCW cruiserweight title at Road Wild. Also, on the card, Diamond Dallas Page and Jay Leno defeated Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff in a tag team match.
In 2010, WWE signed Ring of Honor champion Tyler Black to a deal. Black when become Seth Rollins in WWE.
This week’s question
There is a lot of talk about Daniel Bryan heading to AEW, but is there a chance he returns to WWE? Bobby, Uniontown.
There is always the chance of Bryan signing back with WWE, and for all anyone knows, he may have already.
The hunch here though is that he heads to AEW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.