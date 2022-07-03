There is plenty of news in the pro wrestling world this week, so let’s not waste any time!
Cena v. Theory at SummerSlam
John Cena returned to Raw this past Monday to celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE, and he will be around for at least a few more weeks.
Cena is penciled in to face United States champion Austin Theory on July 30 at SummerSlam, with WWE hoping Cena wrestling on the card will help boost ticket sales.
Thus far, WWE must be extremely disappointed with how ticket sales have been going, but this mirrors fans’ disappointment in the product WWE has been putting out for far too long now.
WWE recently released the seating chart for the event, and it has already tarped off half of Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. It would not be surprising to see even more of it scaled down.
Logan Paul signs WWE deal
Social Media star Logan Paul, last seen in WWE at WrestleMania when he teamed with The Miz to defeat The Mysterio’s, has signed a multiyear deal with the company to wrestle multiple times each year.
He will return to the ring at SummerSlam.
Punk v. Moxley
With Jon Moxley winning the Interim AEW world championship this past Sunday at Forbidden Door, all signs now point to him facing AEW world champion CM Punk once Punk is recovered from surgery.
This is definitely a money match for AEW, and if the story is told right, it could be the biggest match in the promotion’s almost-three-year existence.
WWE shows set to debut on A&E
On Sunday, July 10, AEW will debut the first episode of the second season on WWE Legend Biography. It will feature The Undertaker.
Immediately after, the debut episode of WWE Rivals will air, focusing on Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart.
Following Rivals, WWE Smack Talk will air with Kane as the guest.
WWE category on the ESPYS
On July 13, ESPN’s annual awards show, The ESPYS, will take place.
One of the categories is WWE Moment. Nominees are listed online.
Undertaker “show”
Last Friday, WWE announced The Undertaker’s “1deadMAN Show” for SummerSlam weekend in Nashville.
For those of you attending, this event is the night before SummerSlam with tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.
This Week in History…
In 1986, Velvet McIntyre defeated The Fabulous Moolah in Brisbane, Australia to win the WWF women’s title. The match was not recognized or revealed in North America, and the loss ended Moolah’s fifth run with the title.
This was part of the “lengthy” reign recognized by some that credits Moolah with a 28-year run with the women’s title, although it is nowhere near the truth.
In 1991 on a WCW house show in East Rutherford, N.J., it is announced that WCW champion Ric Flair had been fired by the company.
In 2006, WWE and ECW champion Rob Van Dam, along with Sabu, was arrested. This led to Van Dam losing both titles within the next 48 hours and leading to a suspension.
This week’s question
During Raw on Monday, several AEW wrestlers appeared on Raw in video packages congratulating John Cena on his 20-year anniversary with WWE. Will AEW and WWE be working together? Chris, California.
They will not, no.
It was simply a way for some of Cena’s friends, and former rivals, to congratulate him.
Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan in WWE) and Paul Wight (The Big Show) appeared.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.