There has been plenty of news in the world of pro wrestling this last week.
Here is a look at some newsworthy items.
Remembering Dominic DeNucci
Word broke Thursday that Pittsburgh wrestling legend Dominic DeNucci passed away at the age of 89.
Next week, we will look more in detail at DeNucci and how he affected many wrestlers in the Pittsburgh area.
However, a story has to be shared about what type of person DeNucci was.
Many times, wrestling legends hang on and try to squeeze every dollar out of promoters to make appearances and what not.
DeNucci was anything but the type to milk out everything he could get.
Several times, DeNucci would come to shows that I helped run and would show up unannounced.
Never once did he look for compensation, as he simply wanted to spend time with the boys and be in the locker room.
DeNucci would joke around with us and tell stories, and the longer Dominic spoke, the bigger the audience would become.
In 2015, we did a fundraiser show for my niece Abbey Zuraw, who was eight at the time.
She was battling cancer and the show was a terrific success.
A highlight for me was about an hour before the show when Dominic walked in with one of the performers on the show.
After a handshake and a hug, Dominic said he wanted to meet Abbey and I introduced them.
Dominic insisted on a picture of the three of us together and asked for a copy of it.
He completely made her night as he spent several minutes with her.
While longtime wrestling fans will remember DeNucci as a performer in the ring and as a friend of Bruno Sammartino, I will remember Dominic for being such a giving person of his time.
He trained legends like Mick Foley and Shane Douglas, but for as good of a performer or trainer as he was, he was 10 times the person.
NXT cuts
Last Friday during Smackdown, WWE announced more cuts and some of the names surprised fans.
The list included Bobby Fish, Bronson Reed, Giant Zanjeer, Mercedes Martinez, Jake Atlas, Leon Ruff, Asher Hale, Desmond Troy, Ari Sterling, Tyler Rust, Kona Reeves and referee Stephon Smith.
There will be more cuts coming, as word is that WWE will be going in a new direction with the NXT brand.
Younger talents will be featured more prominently with NXT getting a new logo and a lighting scheme will also be debuted.
There have been 58 departures from the company this year between releases and contracts running out.
Don’t be surprised if the number nears 75, with Adam Cole’s possibly being next as his deal is up this month.
Punk to AEW Friday?
Friday could be the day that CM punk makes his return to the world of pro wrestling after being gone for seven-and-a-half years.
AEW will air Rampage on TNT and it will air from the Allstate Arena just outside of Chicago.
If Punk debuts, the roof will blow off of the arena.
If he doesn’t, the crowd may tear the roof down.
Regardless of whether Punk shows up or not, emotions will be high.
Update on Keith Lee
Keith Lee released a video Thursday on why he has been off of TV for so long.
He announced that he had an inflamed heart. Hopefully everything is better now and he has nothing to worry about.
This Day in History
In 2004, Randy Orton defeated WWE World champion at SummerSlam.
This week’s question
There is a lot of talk about Daniel Bryan heading to AEW, but is there a chance he returns to WWE? Bobby, Uniontown.
There is always the chance of Bryan signing back with WWE, and for all anyone knows, he may have already.
The hunch here though is that he heads to AEW.
