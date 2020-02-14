For years, NXT TakeOver events have taken place the night before, or a few nights before, big WWE shows like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series or the Royal Rumble.
In a way, it was always safe to do this as WWE fans were already going to be in town for the big events.
Sunday night, NXT stands on its own as it presents TakeOver: Portland on the WWE Network.
Adam Cole will defend his NXT championship against Tommaso Ciampa and Rhea Ripley defends her NXT championship against Bianca Belair.
Keith Lee defends the North American title against Dominik Dijakovic in a match between two future stars that WWE will be built around in the future.
Other matches include Finn Balor taking on Johnny Gargano, The Undisputed Era defends the NST tag titles against The Broserweights and Dakota Kai faces Tegan Nox in a Street Fight.
Look for some storylines to start to be heavily intertwined heading into WrestleMania season as it appears NXT matches will take place on the show for the first time.
Rock’s daughter signs with WWE
Simone Johnson, the 18-year old daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, signed with WWE earlier this week.
Once she debuts in WWE, she will become the first fourth-generation star in WWE history.
WrestleMania 37 to Los Angeles
WWE announced on Monday that SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Los Angeles will host WrestleMania next year.
This makes sense since Fox, which is paying WWE top dollar for Smackdown, is based out of L.A.
Cobb to AEW?
It was announced on Dynamite Wednesday night that Jeff Cobb will be in action against Jon Moxley this coming Wednesday. However, he has not signed a deal and is still wrestling for Ring of Honor as well.
Depending on how things go, Cobb could be offered a deal.
KSWA turning 20
The Keystone State Wrestling Alliance (KSWA) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a show on Feb. 22 at Spirit Hall in Lawrenceville. Bell time is 7 p.m.
KSWA, which will run its 300th show later this year, will celebrate its big event with special appearances and championship matches. Each fan who attends will receive a commemorative souvenir cup with their ticket purchase.
The address for Spirit Hall is 242 51st Street in Pittsburgh.
On this day…
In 1999, WWE held St. Valentine’s Day Massacre on PPV.
In the main event, Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Vince McMahon in a cage match. The Big Show debuted and interfered, but it backfired leading to Austin’s win and subsequent title shot against The Rock at WrestleMania XV.
This week’s question: Was Roddy Piper’s old Piper’s Pit the first show of its kind in wrestling? Did other wrestlers have their own show before his? Phil, Monongahela.
Piper’s Pit was the first of its kind in the WWF, but there were two shows that aired prior to it.
When Vince McMahon bought the WWF from his father, he wanted to start having interview segments so that fans would be more emotionally invested in the wrestlers.
The first wrestler to host his own show was “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers, who hosted Rogers’ Corner. It didn’t last long as Rodgers would leave the WWE after breaking his hip in a comeback match.
Next up was a segment called Victory Corner and it was hosted by Robert Debord. The segment did not last long as Debord, who was not an in-ring performer, came across bland and boring.
The show debuted in Nov., 1983 but it only lasted two months until a new WWF wrestler came in to take it over and the rest, as they say, is history.
Piper was the new talent and his Piper’s Pit segment still stands the test of time today.
Go back and check out some of the segments. Most were the best part of each WWE show on TV!
Email questions/comments to Bill at powerhousehughes@gmail.com or on Twitter @BillHughes_III.
