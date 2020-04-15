It has been almost a month since the spring collegiate sports were canceled due to the coronavirus.
The news was delivered on St. Patrick’s Day, and everything happened so fast.
For a quartet of local individuals invested in collegiate sports, the shutdown affected them in different ways.
In this piece, they share their unique first-hand experiences.
‘It is a very empty feeling’
For Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus Director of Athletics Lou Zadecky, he sensed a shutdown may be ensuing but was also helping Fayette host the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Division I and II national basketball championships for both the men and women.
“I nervously started to think about what may happen,” he said. “Some of the bigger events like the NCAA conferences canceled their tournaments and then the NCAA pulled the plug on March Madness.
“Word came down from the university that we were shutting down and that was it.”
Zadecky spoke about the pandemic.
“This is a tough time for our athletic staff, teams and especially our student-athletes,” he said. “Our facilities are closed, and they don’t have the opportunity to train, practice or compete.
“It puts a strain on all of us to stay connected, but we are supporting each other.”
Zadecky said working from home has been different but he appreciates his family time.
“There are a lot of Zoom department meetings, conference calls and more emails than usual,” he said. “However, I get to be with my wife and kids, and without them, this would be really tough.
“They make a world of difference for me and I am glad to have them.”
‘It is weird being home and not playing’
For Monessen graduate and Robert Morris sophomore pitcher Dana Vatakis, she is trying to stave off boredom with her regular routine gone.
“I am trying to find stuff to do to help me get my schoolwork done,” she said. “Exercising is different as well, and I have definitely had to adjust.
“It is weird being home and not playing.”
Vatakis started 10 of the 12 games she played in this season and had a 2.54 ERA along with a team-high five wins.
“Things were going well, and we had a good start compared to last year,” she said. “I was excited for the rest of the season as we had bonded well together.”
Vatakis said that she will take the NCAA up on the extra year of eligibility that has been offered to the spring sports student-athletes.
“I have already thought about it,” she said. “I will definitely play since I have the chance to.”
‘I shouldn’t take anything for granted’
Penn State sophomore pitcher Bailey Parshall had already rung up accolades on the young season when it was canceled.
Honored once each as the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week and the Penn State Athletics Athlete of the Week, the Belle Vernon Area graduate had her eyes opened by the current pandemic.
“The season getting canceled was definitely a wake-up call for me, and after everything settled, I thought about how I shouldn’t take anything for granted,” she said. “It has been emotional for the team, but it has brought us closer.”
Parshall had a 2.51 ERA and started 13 of the 20 games she appeared in with seven wins, eight complete games and 129 strikeouts in 89.1 innings pitched.
The 129 strikeouts ranked eighth in all of Division I.
While Parshall admits the transition to her classes being on Zoom wasn’t easy, she is making the most of her time while not looking too far ahead.
“I have been able to dedicate most of my time to school and our strength coach sent out a workout plan for us to keep in shape and get stronger,” she said before turning her attention to the possibility of an extra season. “There are still conversations that have to be made and a lot of moving parts (involved).
“I hope to get the opportunity to play for a fifth year and be able to get a higher education in my studies as well.”
‘It is a down time for everyone’
Joe Volpe of Masontown has been a collegiate baseball umpire for 26 years and had a busy start to his season.
That is, until March 17.
Volpe umpired approximately 20 games during the first month of the season before things were canceled.
“We were blessed to get a good amount of games in,” he said. “This is different, and I look forward to everyone getting back to normal life.
“It is a down time for everyone.”
Volpe worked the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and Mountain East Conference Challenge that was held over three straight weekends.
He also did a Cal U doubleheader and did a loop through southern West Virginia that included doing games with Paul Lancaster of Uniontown with stops in Beckley, Glenville and Charleston.
“We would have gone to Florida as well,” Volpe said.
With the extra downtime, Volpe is fishing and taking care of his five acres of land.
“I have a lot of grass to cut,” he quipped. “I have also been doing some fishing alone to keep social distance from others.
“As a sports official, without any baseball, it is just different with this amount of downtime.”
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.