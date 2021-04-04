It is a busy week in WWE, so let’s take a look at what is airing this coming week.
Night One Mania card
First and foremost, WWE presents Night One of WrestleMania on Peacock and on Pay-Per-View this coming Saturday night.
While there will be a preshow both nights, there will not be a match on Saturday’s preshow as WWE wants the first entrance Saturday night to be something special for fans.
WWE wants it to be memorable as it will be the first entrance fans have seen since last March. WWE has had 13 months to put on shows without live crowds reacting to its product and Mania could provide interesting reactions from fans.
As of Friday afternoon, the matches announced for Night One Saturday night are Bobby Lashley defending the WWE championship against Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks defending the Smackdown women’s championship against Bianca Belair, The Miz faces Bad Bunny, The New Day defends the Raw tag titles against AJ Styles and Omos, Braun Strowman takes on Shane McMahon in a steel cage match and Cesaro faces Seth Rollins.
A four-way women’s tag match for Night One was announced Friday night on Smackdown, with the winners facing Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE women’s tag titles.
One match that will not take place at Mania is the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal.
It will take place Friday night on a WrestleMania Special episode of Smackdown.
We will look at Night Two next week.
NXT
Mania isn’t the only two-night WWE card this week as NXT presents Stand and Deliver on Wednesday and Thursday.
The first night will air on the USA Network and simultaneously on Peacock while the second night will stream on Peacock.
Among the matches on Wednesday night are Io Shirai defending her title against Raquel Gonzalez, NXT UK champion WALTER defends against Tommaso Ciampa, a triple threat match to crown new NXT tag champs, a gauntlet eliminator match to earn a North American title match Thursday and Pete Dunne faces KUSHIDA.
Thursday night, Finn Balor defends the NXT championship against Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar defends the NXT cruiserweight title against NXT UK cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin in a unification bout, Johnny Gargano defends the North American title against Wednesday’s gauntlet winner, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defend their tag titles against Candice LaRae and Indi Hartwell and Adam Cole faces Kyle O’Reilly in an unsanctioned match.
WWE Hall show
WWE will air the Hall of Fame ceremony Tuesday night on Peacock.
Both the 2020 and 2021 classes will be inducted.
At first, word was the ceremony would take part over two nights, but it appears it will just be a one-night event.
NXT move official
WWE announced on Tuesday that it has reached a new deal with the USA Network to continue to air NXT and that the show moves to Tuesday nights starting April 13.
Jericho on Broken Skulls
In a surprising announcement, AEW star Chris Jericho will be Steve Austin’s guest on next Sunday’s new episode of the Broken Skulls Session.
It is the first time an AEW star will appear on a WWE show.
New WWE docs
WWE’s most recent Icons piece debuted last Sunday and it featured Beth Phoenix.
It was a really solid piece and is worth watching on Peacock.
Another new documentary, Untold, is debuting today on the WrestleMania 22 hardcore match between Edge and Mick Foley.
It was the best match on the card, and I expect the doc to be really good.
Caruso leaves WWE for…
Two weeks ago, it was mentioned in this column that Charly “Caruso” Arnolt was leaving WWE.
This past Monday, ESPN announced that Arnolt has signed a multi-year deal with the company, and she will take on more duties than she has been providing the company over the past few years.
Collier moving up
“Big Time” Bill Collier, a well-known talent in the Pittsburgh area as well as the East Coast, faced Jon Moxley this past Monday on AEW Dark.
The Johnstown native was so impressive that he will be back on Dark again tomorrow as he will face Hangman Pierce.
Here is to Collier getting a contract offer as he has put in the time and deserves the opportunity.
This Day in History
In 1993, one of the worst WrestleMania’s in history took place as Mania IX was held at Cesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.
The two best matches on the card were the first two of the night with Shawn Michaels facing Tatanka and The Steiners taking on The Head Shrinkers. Bret Hart lost the WWF title to Yokozuna who immediately lost it to Hulk Hogan in an impromptu match after.
How bad of a show was it? Jim Ross made his WWF debut in a toga.
This week’s question
How long will each night of WrestleMania be? Timmy from Uniontown.
Each night is expected to be around three hours, give or take.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
