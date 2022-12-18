It has only taken five months, but word is that Vince McMahon is trying to get back into power in WWE.
Could it happen?
Yes, however, I don’t see how WWE’s Board of Directors would make such a move.
Word of this broke Thursday and WWE’s stock immediately took a hit on Wall Street.
Would it be surprising if Vince does return?
No, not at all, but for all of the positive moves WWE has taken since Triple H was put in power back in July, McMahon coming back into power would be disastrous for the company.
WWE releases wrestler
Thursday afternoon, it was announced that WWE released Mandy Rose.
This came as a surprise to many as Rose had been the NXT women’s champion for well over 400 days before losing the title to Roxanne Perez over the weekend.
The reason for the release was WWE was not happy with content Rose was releasing on a members-only website outside of WWE.
Flair documentary
A Peacock documentary on Ric Flair, titled “Woo — Being Ric Flair,” will debut on Dec. 26.
Razor vs. 1-2-3 Kid 2.0?
On a 1994 edition of Monday Night Raw, one of the biggest upsets in wrestling history took place when Razor Ramon, one of the top villains in the business at the time, was upset by the 1-2-3 Kid, a little-known enhancement talent.
The victory did wonders for Kid, who would later be known as X-Pac.
Many times in the near 30 years since, wrestling promotions have tried to recreate that magic.
Wednesday night on Dynamite, AEW tried the same when Action Andretti defeated Chris Jericho.
It was announced after the show that Andretti had signed a deal, so time will tell how this move works out.
ROH HonorClub relaunched
Tony Khan released a statement Monday that Ring of Honor’s HonorClub platform was relaunching for $9.99 a month.
This is asking a lot from fans, but Khan obviously could not get a TV deal done with any viable network.
Could this be a sign of things to come for AEW when its TV deal gets renegotiated.
Big AEW hire
The name Michael Mansury may not mean anything on paper to most wrestling fans, but he has been hired by AEW as its Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for the company.
Mansury worked for WWE from 2009 until just after the pandemic started in 2020.
This is a really good hired and hopefully Tony Khan takes advantage of Mansury’s experience and knowledge.
Matt Riddle “injured”
WWE has announced that Matt Riddle is out of action for six weeks due to an injury.
However, some reputable sources have said the absence is related to a non-injury situation.
More on this story as it is made public.
This Day in History…
In 2011 at WWE’s TLC PPV, the World title changed hands twice.
Big Show defeated Mark Henry in a chair match and then after the match, Daniel Bryan cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated Show to win the title.
This week’s question:
AEW has been coming to Pittsburgh twice a year. I don’t see any return dates scheduled since April. What are your thoughts? Tom, Pittsburgh.
My guess is AEW will head back to town between March and June, but I have no clue.
AEW has been trying to branch out to different areas, which is a change from what seemed like they were running shows in Chicago every other week when CM Punk was appearing.
