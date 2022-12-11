VICE TV will debut its newest pro wrestling documentary, titled Nine Lives of Vince McMahon, Tuesday at 9 p.m.
It is sure to be an interesting piece, and we will see which angle the show takes.
It will look at McMahon’s 40-plus-year run of running WWE.
ROH back on TV?
Ring of Honor (ROH), or the AEW version of it, held its Final Battle 2022 PPV Saturday night, and Tony Khan updated everyone on TV plans for Ring of Honor.
We will look at the update in next week’s column.
AEW supporter axed
The latest Warner Bros. Discovery cuts were made and Nancy Daniels, the now-former president of TNT and TBS, was among them.
How this affects AEW is unknown at this time, but losing one of its biggest supporters in a major position is never a good thing.
McIntyre update
As announced by WWE this past Monday, Drew McIntyre was not medically cleared to wrestle on Smackdown in Pittsburgh Friday.
This column was turned in before Smackdown aired Friday, so I am not sure if WWE updated fans during the show on the reasoning.
Update on Regal
This past week, Khan, AEW’s CEO, confirmed William Regal has been released from his deal with AEW, which included three one-year deals.
Regal will return to WWE shortly after the new year and will work backstage.
Asuka debuting new look?
On Thursday, Asuka released several pictures of herself dressed in a darker outfit and portraying someone demented.
Before coming to WWE, Asuka played a similar character in Japan, so it will be interesting to see if she reverts back to that specific type of character.
Updated Peacock numbers
A few weeks ago, we looked at Peacock’s special that will be running well into 2023.
It has been a rousing success for the app, as subscriptions are now over 18 million and up from 15 million the last time NBCUniversal announced them.
This is big for WWE as it provides even more possible eyeballs on its product as things have been trending up since McMahon’s retirement.
Windham recovering
Former NWA world champion Barry Windham is recovering from a heart attack he suffered last week.
Windham has had health issues for a while now, but those who were able to see him wrestle in his prime know what kind of talented performer he was.
He also had multiple stints in WWE and WCW.
This Day in History…
In 1997, Triple H “defeated” WWE and European champion Shawn Michaels to win the European title.
Sgt. Slaughter, the commissioner at the time, forced Michaels to defend the title against his DeGeneration X
In Memory
This week’s column is dedicated to the memory of Ginna Vasko, one of the nicest people I have ever had the pleasure to know.
After Mrs. Vasko retired as an educator at Bentworth, she came to Trinity Area to work as a building sub.
A motherly figure to younger teachers and a grandmother-like figure to all of our students, she was a friend to all of us lucky enough to have gotten to know her.
Of all the lives Mrs. Vasko touched in her far-too-short life, one of her projects stands out the most.
In 2008, Mrs. Vasko and some of her lifelong friends started the Mrs. Claus Club of Bentleyville to provide comfort baskets to those battling cancer.
For more information on this special group, please go to www.mrsclausclubofbentleyville.com.
My thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and educational families at Bentleyville and Trinity.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
