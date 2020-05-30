When Mike Tyson was at his peak in terms of popularity, he was a Special Enforcer for the Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin world championship match at WrestleMania XIV.
Tyson’s first appearance was at the 1998 Royal Rumble and the next night, Tyson and Austin had to be pulled apart.
Tyson’s Mania appearance ended the storyline, and he never did wrestle.
More than 22 years later, could Tyson actually wrestle for AEW?
Wednesday night on Dynamite, AEW rehashed the Austin and Tyson in-ring scrum with Chris Jericho taking on the role of Austin.
But whereas Austin and Tyson never wrestled, it seems like a legit possibility that Jericho and Tyson could have a match.
Tyson’s appearance on Dynamite, coupled with AEW coming off of its excellent PPV last Saturday, helped Dynamite raise to 827,000 viewers, up from 701,000 last week.
Not to be outdone, NXT also saw its audience rise to 731,000 viewers, up from 592,000 last week.
Styles on Smackdown
Not only has AJ Styles performed on Smackdown the last two Friday’s, but he is back on the brand full time.
The move was made as he was traded for “future considerations.”
The move is going to work out well for both Styles and Smackdown.
Speaking of Styles, the prediction here is that we have not seen the last of him and The Undertaker facing off.
Riddle to Smackdown
Matt Riddle saw his NXT run end Wednesday night with a loss to Timothy Thatcher and the next time he appears on WWE, it could be on Smackdown.
Word is the move is completely financial for both parties.
Riddle will make more money on Smackdown than he would have with NXT and WWE will now have a better chance of keeping Riddle when his deal expires as AEW and other promotions would have offered more than he was making in NXT.
Kimura’s death unfortunate
Japanese wrestler Hana Kimura, a major performer for Stardom, was found dead after committing suicide last weekend.
While there is more to the story, a lot of the issues dealt with bullying on social media.
While social media is a wonderful way for people to keep in touch and communicate with others, it can also be used in many negative ways, including people unmercifully bullying others.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
On This Day…
In 1998, Stone Cold Steve Austin retained the WWF title when he defeated Dude Love (Mick Foley) at Over the Edge.
The match is a classic that is forgotten mostly because Austin and Foley, whether as Love, Cactus Jack or Mankind, had many other classic matches during The Attitude Era.
This week’s question: Did WWE release The Undertaker’s documentary series because of how successful the Michael Jordan documentary was on ESPN? Brian from Rostraver Twp.
The excellent 10-part series on Jordan and the Bulls, titled “The Last Dance,” had nothing to do with The Undertaker five-part series, titled “The Last Ride,” that picks back up on June 14.
The Jordan series was filmed in 1998 with footage dating back to when he was younger, and the deal was made then that it could only be released and produced with Jordan’s blessing.
Several bonafide media members have said on the record that Jordan gave permission the day after LeBron James helped lead Cleveland back from a 3-1 deficit to the Golden State Warriors to win the 2016 NBA title.
The Cavs won the title on June 19, 2016 and the word is Jordan made a call on June 20 to get the ball rolling.
The Undertaker series was Taker’s idea and as the first episode showed, it appeared his WrestleMania 33 match in 2017 looked to be his final match.
So, my answer to the question is that no, I do not think Taker’s series was released because of Jordan’s as Jordan’s piece wasn’t even public knowledge outside of the film crew and members of the 1998 Bulls.
Maybe we should ask whether Jordan approved his series because he was worried about James threatening his place as the best player in NBA history.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or Tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
