Sunday night, WWE returns in front of fans at a PPV for the first time in 16 months when it presents Money in the Bank.
And while the ladder matches are always the top sale on the show, a returning star could ignite the WWE Universe.
Becky Lynch, who last competed at WrestleMania 36, has been training to get back in “ring shape” after having her and Seth Rollins’ child several months ago.
Now realistically, Lynch very well could have returned Friday night on Smackdown, but this column was turned in before Smackdown aired.
There had been talk that she would be a surprise entrant in the women’s ladder match, but that spot was filled Thursday when Tamina was announced as the final participant.
That said, Lynch will be back in the ring sooner rather than later, and the return of “The Man’ will provide WWE a surge of adrenaline.
As far as the actual card, it is the normal format of two ladder matches and a handful of other bouts.
The men’s ladder match features Ricochet, John Morrison, Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and Cesaro.
This match is an example of WWE looking to elevate some mid card, and lower card, talent. This match could provide a change to WWE’s thinking if it has the right person win.
WWE needs fresh faces in the main event picture and while McIntyre is firmly entrenched in it, the other participants could all use that little extra oomph to get things going.
The women’s ladder match includes Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Zelina Vega, Nikki Ash (formerly Nikki Cross), Naomi, Liv Morgan, Natalya and Tamina.
This match also feels fresh to a point as none of WWE’s top female competitors are involved.
Sure, Bliss and Asuka are stars, but they are a level below Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Bayley and Lynch.
Three solo title matches will take place as Roman Reigns defends the Universal title against Edge, Bobby Lashley defends the WWE crown against Kofi Kingston and Rhea Ripley defends her Raw title against Charlotte.
Expectations here are high for the Reigns and Edge match while Lashley is rumored to defend against Goldberg at SummerSlam. Ripley and Charlotte always have solid matches.
Also announced is Omos and AJ Styles defending the Raw tag titles against The Viking Raiders, and don’t be surprised if The Usos end up challenging the Mysterios for the Smackdown titles.
Peacock delays WWE content
WWE has recently delayed two pieces that were to debut on the platform.
The Icons: Lex Luger piece was to debut on July 4 and the newest episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, with Kevin Nash as the guest, was to debut this past Sunday.
WWE has paused all documentary work and scheduled premieres.
With that said, WWE announced on Monday that the Nash piece will debut Sunday.
Credit to www.pwinsiderelite.com for the info.
Impact+ free for two months
Almost weekly, fans email asking about how they can watch Impact Wrestling since they do not have AXS, the channel that airs Impact.
Here is your opportunity!
Impact Wrestling is offering two months of its streaming service, Impact+, for free.
Fans who sign up and use the code SLAMMIVERSARY will receive an extra two months for free.
Sign up at www.ImpactPlus.tv.
Olympics 2, NXT 0
Word broke this week that NXT will be bumped to the SyFy channel on July 27 and Aug. 3 due to Olympic coverage.
NXT UK champ injured
Walter, the menacing NXT UK champion, is out with a left-hand injury.
For those who have not seen NXT UK, check it out in the WWE section of Peacock.
AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 card
The second part of AEW’s Fyter Fest 2 takes place Wednesday and Chris Jericho will face Shawn Spears.
The stipulations for the match are that Spears can use a chair while Jericho cannot while a Jericho win earns him a rematch with MJF.
Also on the card, Jon Moxley will defend the IWGP U.S. title against Lance Archer in a Texas death match, Britt Baker defends the women’s title against Nyla Rose and Orange Cassidy will face The Blade.
WWE, AEW in Pittsburgh
Tickets still remain for WWE’s show at PPG Paints Arena Saturday night and AEW’s two shows at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 13.
You can get tickets for the shows at www.ticketmaster.com.
Remembering Paul Orndorff
Word broke Monday that “Mr. 1derful” Paul Orndorff passed away.
Hearing this news took me back to my childhood.
As a little kid, when I knew pro wrestling had to be real despite what others told me, Orndorff presented a huge threat to Hulk Hogan, the WWF champion.
Back then, before the internet and before instant gratification took over the pro wrestling world, I was always worried when I would turn on a WWF show that they would announce Orndorff had beaten Hogan for the title on a house show.
He never did win the title, but Orndorff, one of the toughest men to ever lace up the boots, main evented the first WrestleMania when he teamed with Roddy Piper to face Hogan and Mr. T.
This Day in History
In 1980, Verne Gagne defeated Nick Bockwinkel to win the AWA heavyweight title for the 10th time.
1n 1989, The Brain Busters (Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard) upset Demolition to win the WWF tag titles. The win gave Anderson and Blanchard, one of the greatest teams of all time, the honor of being the first pair to have held both the NWA and WWF tag titles.
In 1993, Ric Flair defeated Barry Windham to win the NWA heavyweight title. The win began Flair’s 10th, and final, reign with the belt.
In 2010 at WWE’s first Money in the bank PPV, Kane won the briefcase and then later in the night, he defeated Rey Mysterio to win the World title.
It was the first time someone cashed in the briefcase the night they won it to win a title, and it marked Kane’s first World title win although he previously won the WWF heavyweight tile and the ECW title (WWE’s version).
This week’s question
Mandy Rose appeared on NXT this week. Was that a one-time appearance or has she been moved to NXT? Craig from Perryopolis.
Rose has been moved to the NXT brand.
It has been quite a year for Rose as last year at this time, she was in a love interest storyline with Otis.
During the WWE Draft, she was moved to Raw and the creative team did nothing with her.
Now she is back in NXT.
Here is to hoping she gets a chance there to do some solid work.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
