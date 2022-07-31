It was quite a busy week with news in the pro wrestling world, so let’s dive right in.
Thoughts on McMahon’s departure
The news on Vince McMahon resigning from WWE has been nonstop since he made his announcement last week.
Less than two hours later, WWE held a meeting with everyone at Smackdown to let them know the transition would be as smooth as can be.
One person upset was Brock Lesnar who walked out of the meeting and left the arena.
He calmed down and returned later that night to take part in the main event segment.
Stephanie McMahon’s farewell to her dad to start Smackdown felt like a bit much to me, and when the crowd started chanting, “thank you, Vince,” she should have let them go instead of cutting them off and starting the chant again a few minutes later.
The fact that Vince was not there to say goodbye on Smackdown speaks volumes.
Monday morning, WWE announced that Triple H is now head of creative as well as talent relations, which means he has the final say on all storylines as well as hirings.
This is a really big deal, and a really good thing for WWE. We will look at this more next week.
It is such a big deal that the USA Network put out a statement about it.
Could Triple H bring back performers who were released or left WWE? Maybe performers like Sasha Banks, Johnny Gargano, or Bray Wyatt?
The buzz about Vince resigning continued at Raw on Monday at the sold-out Madison Square Garden, and both Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman made subtle comments that the crowd ate up.
Also on Monday, things got a lot worse for McMahon as WWE issued a corporate filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it had been determined that McMahon’s payoffs should have been listed as official company expenses.
It now looks as if McMahon was using company money for his own personal benefit.
The filing listed $14.6 million in expenses, which was $2.6 million more than first reported for the NDAs.
And as if that didn’t make for a bad enough Monday, www.wsj.com reported that the SEC and Federal Prosecutors have launched investigations into the NDAs.
Something else we will touch on next week in more detail is how Vince defeated the Federal Government in court once, and he has bragged about it for over 25 years.
Thing is, he may have a rematch on his hands, and it is one he definitely doesn’t want.
Throughout the week, it was reported that there are more groups investigating McMahon, and this is above the new piece that will be released on www.wsj.com soon or the piece being recorded for Real Sports with Bryant Gumble on HBO.
Things are not going to get any better for McMahon any time soon, but his being gone from WWE can only help the company.
Again, this is something we will look further into next week.
Stylin’ and profilin’ one last time
Ric Flair teams with his son-in-law Andrade el Idolo tonight to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
The match will take part on a Jim Crockett Promotions card on www.fite.tv.
Mania 40 in PA
It was announced Wednesday that Philadelphia won the bid to host WrestleMania 40 in 2024.
This will be the second Mania in Pennsylvania, and the second in the City of Brotherly Love as Mania XV took place at the First Union Center in 1999.
Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated The Rock to win the WWF championship in the main event.
Longtime reader John McLaughlin added a brilliant early prediction when he said Paul Heyman will headline the Hall of Fame class that weekend.
Heyman was the father of ECW, which was based in Philadelphia, throughout the company’s run.
This week’s WWE block on A&E
The A&E WWE block continues tonight as Kurt Angle will be featured on this week’s episode of Biography while WWE Rivalry will focus on Angle and Brock Lesnar.
Biography kicks off at 8, followed by Rivals and then Smack Talk.
This Week in History…
In 1979, Roddy Piper made his WWE debut on a TV taping in Allentown, Pa., when he defeated Steve King.
In 1988, WWE held its Wrestlefest event at Milwaukee County Stadium in front of a crowd of 25,866 fans.
In the main event, Hulk Hogan defeated Andre the Giant in a steel cage match after climbing out of the cage.
This week’s question
Minutes after Vince McMahon announces he is retiring, AEW owner Tony Khan tweets out that he is not the longest running pro wrestling CEO in the world. Does he need attention that bad that he would post that comment? Ryan, Belle Vernon.
I won’t speak for Khan, but it was a really bad look.
For all he has done to get AEW off the ground, sometimes he makes some boneheaded decisions, and this is near the top of the list.
Does he really think making that comment will draw in more fans to AEW?
By making that comment, he looked petty, childish and grasping for attention.
