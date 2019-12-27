This week, we will answer some questions from readers while tying in New Year’s resolutions, so let’s get to it!
Ryan from Connellsville asked whether Vince McMahon’s XFL duties will allow Triple H to take more control behind the scenes in WWE.
While Triple H could become more powerful behind the scenes, McMahon will have the final say and this may not change as long as McMahon has his health.
My resolution would be for the XFL to need McMahon so much that he had to be hands off with WWE, but wrestling fans should not get their hopes up.
Stevie from Uniontown also asked a question about Triple H gaining power, but he wanted to know if WWE would be worse off with Triple H in power.
I feel that Triple H taking over would actually be a good thing because McMahon is beyond out of touch with what fans want.
It almost feels to me that McMahon is now at the same point where the pro wrestling world was at in the early-1980’s.
Promoters back then continued to want to put on shows where matches were full of rest holds for 20, 30, 40 and sometimes 60 minutes long.
That version of pro wrestling was dying and someone had to change the industry.
Vince did that then, but now he is the one who is holding WWE back because he is not changing with the times.
There are so many talented performers not being used because McMahon did not like the initial crowd reaction that talent received, but how were they presented leading up to their respective debuts?
Give fans a reason to care about the wrestlers and they will.
My resolution for Vince would be to loosen his grip on having the final say on everything that happens on Raw and Smackdown, but again, fans should not get their hopes up.
Shelly from Donora asked whether The Young Bucks deleting Twitter was hypocritical.
After AEW fans took to Twitter to bash the storyline featuring The Young Bucks that ended Dynamite on December 18, the Bucks (Kenny and Matt Jackson) deleted their respective accounts.
A lot of people have found this to be hypocritical as the brothers became social media darlings and stars because of the platform provided.
Is it hypocritical though, to delete their accounts after the ridiculous amount of venom spewed at them?
On one hand, I see where fans look at it that when people praise wrestlers on social media, they soak it up but as soon as someone tweets something negative, they disappear and don’t take it.
However, people have zero accountability on social media and are not held accountable for what they say or do.
Would these same people say the same thing to the Young Bucks faces?
Probably not.
Yes, we have freedom of speech, but for public figures, sometimes enough is enough and I don’t blame the Bucks for deleting their accounts.
Matt Jackson shared the following on Instagram on Monday:
“…we found it to be healing to our mental health,” in taking breaks from Twitter.
When used properly, social media can be a great tool.
But for far too many, and the percent seems to grow daily, social media is used to spread hate and negativity.
Look no further than movie “critics” who bashed The Rise of Skywalker since its release last week.
How many of the critics have never followed Star Wars yet wrote a review?
They don’t get it, so who are they to critique the movie?
If not for social media, there would not be so many “critics” in every aspect of entertainment.
And for the record, as one of the biggest Star Wars fans (figuratively speaking and literally), the movie ended the Skywalker saga really well and tied all nine movies together nicely.
Back to the Bucks and social media.
My resolution is for fans who sit behind their phones and laptops looking to complain about every little thing that happens, and that is if they don’t like what they are watching, tune in to something else.
Yes, we are allowed to share our views about things, but social media doesn’t make you an expert.
On This Day…
In 1989, WWF (now WWE) airs No Holds Barred: The Match/The Movie on PPV.
After the movie aired, Hulk Hogan teamed with Brutus Beefcake to defeat Randy Savage and Zeus in a steel cage match.
In 1993, Ric Flair defeats Vader to win the WCW championship at Starrcade.
The stipulation heading into the match was that had Flair lost, he would retire from WCW.
As a fun side note, during the show, a promo was shown from Flair’s house with his then-wife and kids.
Among them is Ashley, who now wrestles as Charlotte Flair in WWE.
In 1998, Goldberg’s “undefeated” streak ends at 173-0 when Kevin Nash defeats him for the WCW championship at Starrcade.
Looking back, this match is considered one of the biggest nails in the coffin for WCW as it would close a little more than two years later.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.