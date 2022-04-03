With the pro wrestling world focusing on WrestleMania 38 this weekend, and with the deadline for this column Friday evening, we can’t take a look at what happened either night until next week’s column.
Until then, let’s try to clean out the inbox and answer some questions.
n Stephanie from Charleroi chimed in first and wants to know if AEW ever get to the level of having an event as big as WrestleMania.
AEW is still in its early stages as a promotion, but the same can be said for the WWF when it ran the first WrestleMania after Vince McMahon bought the company from his dad.
When Vince ran the original WrestleMania, he had only owned WWE for about as long AEW has now been in business.
Can AEW ever get to the point where its marquee event can draw fans from all over the world to fill a stadium?
It’s possible, and I am usually one to never say never.
However, AEW is a long way away from being consistent enough in the mainstream public to be able to draw in casual fans from all over the world.
Pre-Covid, WWE drew in fans from all 50 states and countless countries for Mania.
Yes, AEW can run shows at TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, as the Khan family owns both the Jaguars and AEW, but time will tell if they try somewhere else.
I do think AEW will attempt stadium shows in the future, but the jury is still out on how many fans it will draw.
n Tim from Uniontown asks if ROH and AEW will have a hard split or if the lines will be blurred between the two.
Only Tony Khan can answer this, but if he is serious about building up ROH as its own entity, he should absolutely do a hard split between the two.
That way, if and when the two companies finally square off on a PPV, it would mean a lot more.
n Reyna from Uniontown wanted to know why WWE is putting both women’s title matches on Saturday instead of splitting them up with one Saturday and one Sunday.
My guess may be to have some kind of showdown between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey as the pair are set to face each other at Mania 39 next year in Los Angeles.
Gregory from Waynesburg asked why the WWE Hall of Fame class is so small.
WWE is inducting The Undertaker, Vader, Sharmell and The Steiner Brothers.
My guess is WWE realizes that it burned through so many inductees since starting the Hall back up in 2004 that it has to slow things down.
Add in the fact it is airing live Friday night at 10 p.m. EST, and you can’t have too long of a show.
Also during the event, the late Shad Gaspard will posthumously receive the Warrior Award.
n Nick from Connellsville asked what my thoughts are on the new show on Peacock, WWE Evil.
I am only into the second episode as I don’t have time to sit and binge the shows, but so far, so good.
Between the first being on Hulk Hogan and the second covering The Miz, I have liked them.
David from Carmichaels asked when WWE is returning to the area.
At Raw Monday night, WWE announced it is returning to town Aug. 29 for another episode of Raw.
However, AEW will be at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, April 20 for Dynamite.
This Day in History
In 1993, Don Muraco defeated The Sandman to win the ECW title.
In 1995, Alundra Blayze (Madusa in WCW) defeated Bull Nakano to win the WWF women’s title.
In 2005 at WrestleMania 21, one of the top Mania matches of all-time took place when Kurt Angle made Shawn Michaels tap out an ankle lock.
Also on the card, The Undertaker defeated Randy Orton and the direction of WWE forever changed when John Cena defeated JBL to win the WWE championship and Batista defeated Triple H to win the World championship.
