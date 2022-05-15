A couple of times the last few weeks after his matches on WWE live events, Roman Reigns has broken character to thank the fans for their support over the years.
Is this a sign of Reigns getting ready to move on from WWE?
At a show last weekend in Newark, N.J., Reigns told the fans he wasn’t sure if he would see them again.
Is there a hidden meaning there?
Then Sunday night after WrestleMania Backlash, Reigns posted an “in-character” promo on Instagram asking if the match earlier in the night between Reigns and The Usos against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro was the last time The Bloodline would team up.
To add speculation to Reigns’ possible future, he is not advertised on WWE’s website for any TV tapings or live events in July or August.
Word is that Reigns will be working a reduced schedule when it comes to live events and touring.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see Reigns make the jump to Hollywood soon, much like his cousin, and rumored WrestleMania 39 opponent, The Rock.
Reigns has dabbled a little in Hollywood and it is inevitable he makes that move.
But for now, fans will still have their chance to cheer, or boo, Reigns as he extends his historic championship reign.
WWE looking for more sponsors
According to www.pwinsiderelite.com, CNBC posted a piece about WWE trying to boost their sponsorship revenue.
The piece also added that Hulu’s deal for day two rights for Raw expires this year and WWE is looking to monetize there as well.
Money in the Bank changing?
In the recently released commercial for the Money in the Bank PPV, Cody Rhodes mentions that one male and one female will “get the chance to main event WrestleMania.”
Traditionally, the winners of the Money in the Bank ladder matches win a contract for any time in the next year to challenge for a WWE championship, and they can cash in their title shot anytime, anyplace.
Looking at Rhodes’ comment, there are three ways to look at the quote.
One, the winners of the ladder match now earn a title shot.
That said, what happens to the Royal Rumble winners? Would the winners of the Rumbles now have a year to cash in?
Second, the Money in the Bank ladder matches announce they will challenge the champions at Mania, setting up the match months and months in advance.
But again, what happens to the Rumble winners?
The last approach of Rhodes’ quote is that maybe he feels he will cash in before Mania and then main event the show as the champion.
Which of those approaches will take place, or is there another?
Flair injured?
WWE has reported that Charlotte Flair is out due to an injury she suffered at the hands of Ronda Rousey in their submission match at WrestleMania Backlash.
Flair is said to be taking time off as she is planning to get married soon, so she is scheduled to be off TV for a bit.
AEW supporter leaves Warner Bros.
We have a follow-up to a recent column about AEW’s future on TBS and TNT now that Discovery is taking over Warner Media.
Deadline.com reported on Wednesday that Brett Weitz will be exiting his position as the General Manager of a number of cable networks, including TBS, TNT and TruTV as part of Discovery’s takeover of the former Warner Media.
Weitz was instrumental in the launch, and growth, of AEW on TNT and then TBS.
This is definitely a blow for AEW, but time will tell how things play out.
New AEW titles
In an interview with TSN, Tony Khan commented that he has had AEW Trios (six-man tag) titles made. He also teased more titles could be on the way.
This Week in History…
In 1983, two of the great “characters” of all-time faced each other for the first time when Roddy Piper defeated Terry Funk by countout on a show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
On a WWF show in 1985, S.D. “Special Delivery” Jones wrestled three times. While that was common back in the day at TV tapings, this was a regular house show.
He defeated Barry O (Randy Orton’s uncle), won a 10-man battle royal and filled in for Barry Windham to defeat Nikolai Volkoff and the Iron Sheik, the WWF tag champs, by countout.
In 1986, The Midnight Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty) defeated The Batten Twins (Bart and Brad) to win the NWA Central States tag titles.
In 1995, Triple H, as Hunter Hearst Helmsley, makes his Monday Night Raw debut. Also on the card, Bob Backlund announced he was running for president.
In 2000, Ric Flair defeated WCW champion Jeff Jarrett on Monday Nitro to win the title.
This week’s question
Is there any chance Triple H is put in control of NXT again? Kelly, Rostraver Township.
Never say never, but it appears that NXT will stay on its current path for the near future.
