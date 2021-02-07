There is plenty of pro wrestling news to discuss, so let’s get right to it!
It was back to the future tonight last Sunday as Edge won the men’s Royal Rumble match. The win comes 11 years to the day of Edge’s other Rumble winner, and he becomes the seventh person to win more than one Rumble match.
The show, as a whole, was solid despite WWE not announcing more than 10 wrestlers for both the men’s and women’s matches.
From watching the two Rumble bouts, it is obvious that the women’s division is much deeper than the men’s. Yes, Bianca Belair and Edge were relatively easy predictions to win, but there were still plenty of potential winners.
A surprise was the return of Christian to the ring. Word is he had flown into Pittsburgh to see doctors the week before the Rumble and was cleared.
Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens put on a solid Last Man Standing match that saved face for Owens, while allowing Reigns to retain.
Drew McIntyre’s quick win over Goldberg was about as long as it needed to be, and WWE really needs to think about how it will book Goldberg moving forward.
If I had to nitpick one thing from the show, it was R-Truth defending the 24/7 title in the middle of the women’s Rumble match. It was not needed and took away from the actual Rumble.
WWE Icons show
The new WWE Network show titles WWE Icons debuted last week and looked at the career of Yokozuna.
If you have not seen the 80-minute show, it is a really well-done piece.
Banks getting Star Wars figure
For you collectors out there, Sasha Banks is getting her own Star Wars figure.
She appeared as Koska Reeves in two episodes of The Mandalorian in the recently-concluded second season.
Debuting show today
Speaking of WWE Network shows, “WWE Untold: The APA” debuts today.
Chances are video footage of your favorite bald pro wrestling columnist here in the Herald-Standard will be shared on the documentary.
Also coming soon will be WWE 24: Big E, a Broken Skulls Session with Sasha Banks, WWE Icons: Beth Phoenix and a Goldberg documentary.
Bad Bunny sticking around WWE
It looks like WWE is working towards a WrestleMania match pitting rap superstar Bad Bunny and Raw newcomer Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison.
Shaq making AEW debut
Speaking of stars making their wrestling debuts, Shaquille O’Neil will team with Jade Cargill to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a mixed tag match on the March 2 episode of AEW Dynamite.
If that date is right, it will be a Tuesday edition of the show.
Big AEW match this week
Set up for this week’s Dynamite is a Falls Count Anywhere tag match pitting AEW champion Kenny Omega and KENTA against Jon Moxley and Lance Archer.
This Day in History
In 1992, Money Inc. (Ted DiBiase and Irwin R. Shyster) defeated The Legion of Doom (Road Warriors) to win the WWF tag titles.
This was another type of move that saw WWF shift away from the “big-muscled” performers and go towards smaller performers.
A look at WWF’s roster from the Royal Rumble in 1992 compared to the same event in 1993 is almost like looking at two different promotions.
This week’s question
Why weren’t Keith Lee and Jey Uso in the Rumble? Frank from Uniontown.
The guess here is that Lee was quarantining. His girlfriend, Mia Yim (Reckoning), announced last Saturday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
As far as Uso, things have been kept quiet, but with us being in a pandemic, people will point towards a COVID issue, although that has not been confirmed.
