WWE presents Hell in a Cell tonight on the WWE Network, although only four matches had been announced by Friday afternoon.
Three of the matches will take place inside the Cell structure with Roman Reins defending the Universal title against Jey Uso in an I Quit match, Drew McIntyre defends the WWE championship against Randy Orton and Bayley is scheduled to defend her Smackdown title against Sasha Banks.
The fourth match announced is Jeff Hardy against Elias.
Granted, the Cell PPV traditionally is not one of the big WWE shows, but to only have four matches announced two-plus days ahead is odd.
More matches were announced Friday night on Smackdown, but why did WWE wait so long?
Sure, the Cell concept will draw fans in, but will there be an oversaturation of the concept by the end of the night.
I am a fan of the I Quit concept for the Reigns and Uso match and while McIntyre and Orton in the Cell makes sense, having both world title defended in the Cell takes away from the concept.
Throw in the Bayley and Banks match, and it may be too much. Speaking of Bayley and Banks, WWE could have had a money match for WrestleMania had it stretched out the feud.
Bayley could have avoided Banks for months with their first match taking place at Mania, but we all know how WWE uses short-term booking.
Back to the lack of announced matches in advance.
Sure, Survivor Series is right around the corner and it has always been one of the “Big Four” PPVs.
But WWE has to do a better job at hyping each event so they don’t feel like just another show.
Charlotte signs with agency
In a sign that Charlotte Flair may be looking towards a future post-WWE, it was announced Monday that she signed with Vayner Sports.
It probably wouldn’t make sense for Charlotte to sign with the agency to work out WWE deals, so I see this as a look down the road.
Taker and Orton doc
Today kicks off the month-long celebration of The Undertaker’s 30th anniversary with WWE on the WWE Network.
Debuting today is WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer.
The show will look at the 2005 rivalry between Taker and Randy Orton.
At WrestleMania 21 that year, Orton was penciled in to end Taker’s undefeated Mania streak, but Orton had to have shoulder surgery and entered the match injured.
Whether the original finish was for Orton to win or not is still a mystery, but look for the show to discuss the long feud in great detail.
NXT Halloween Havoc
NXT presents Halloween Havoc Wednesday night on the USA Network.
There will be a pair of Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal matches as women’s champion Io Shirai faces Candice LaRae and North American champion Damian Priest faces Johnny Gargano.
Also announced are Rhea Ripley against Raquel Gonzales and Dexter Limus faces Cameron Grimes in a Haunted House of Terror match.
Shotzi Blackheart will host the show with Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph having a Halloween costume contest.
WWE venues under investigation
It was recently announced that WWE’s venues are under investigation from the Orange County (Florida) Board of Health due to the locations possibly being hotspots for COVID-19.
It is now believed that trainees may have turned WWE in, although no names have been provided.
AEW’s “musical”
This past Wednesday, Chris Jericho and MJF did a musical-style piece on AEW Dynamite and it was definitely a break from the norm.
AEW has no problem taking chances on segments out of left field, to use a baseball analogy. The promotion isn’t afraid to strike out, and some feel it hit a home run with the Jericho and MJF segment.
Kudos to AEW for trying new things.
This Day in History
In 1999, Ivory defeats The Fabulous Moolah to end Moolah’s last title reign.
In 2009, WWE hosts its Bragging Rights PPV in Pittsburgh.
In the main event, John Cena defeated Randy Orton in an Iron-Man match, six falls to five.
This week’s question
Last week on Smackdown, Goldberg was one of the fans on a TV in the crowd. Will he be returning? Jimmy, from Rostraver Twp.
Goldberg has an in-ring deal with WWE that will see him wrestle two matches a year through 2023.
He has already had his two matches this year, but yes, Goldberg will be back in the ring early in 2021.
Look for him to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title as the pair were supposed to wrestle for the belt at Mania 3 before Reigns pulled out because of concerns surrounding COVID-19.
