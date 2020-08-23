WWE has always considered SummerSlam its second biggest event of the year, and although this year’s event feels as if it is lacking, WWE is going all out for Sunday night.
The show will emanate from the Amway Center in Orlando, and WWE will host Raw, Smackdown and PPV’s from the venue for the near future.
On Monday, WWE provided a press release announcing the “WWE Thunderdome” with state-of-the-art viewing and this debuted Friday night on Smackdown.
Video boards are being used, much like the NBA is using for its games.
There are pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras
It is a safe bet to say WWE needed to have a new look as the Performance Center look grew stale.
In the top two title matches, Drew McIntyre defends the WWE championship against Randy Orton and Braun Strowman defends the Universal title against Bray Wyatt.
Look for Alexis Bliss to factor into the Universal match.
Asuka could walk out of SummerSlam with two titles as she challenges Sasha Banks for her Raw title and Bayley for her Smackdown belt.
The Street Profits defend the Raw tag titles against Andrade and Angel Garza, Apollo Crews puts his U.S. title on the line against MVP, Seth Rollins faces Dominik Mysterio in a street fight and Mandy Rose faces Sonya Deville in a hair vs. hair match.
WWE will use the Amway Center as the home base for Raw, Smackdown and PPVs through at least October.
If the Thunderdome works out well for WWE, it may expedite the return of stars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.
AEW to have fans starting Wednesday
Not to be outdone by WWE’s move from the Performance Center, AEW announced on Thursday that it will sell a limited number of tickets for fans to the Dynamite shows starting this Wednesday.
There will only be 10 to 15 percent of the full capacity at the events.
Young leaving WWE
WWE announcer Renee Young has turned in her resignation to WWE.
No word has been released as of yet as to when her last day will be.
Young is looking at other possibilities and is married to AEW champion Jon Moxley.
Before heading to WWE in 2002, Young was an up-and-coming reporter.
Man arrested for stalking WWE wrestler
Last Sunday, Phillip Thomas II was arrested at the home of Sonya DeVille and charged with aggravated stalking, attempted armed kidnapping, armed burglary of a dwelling and criminal mischief.
Thomas cut a hole in a patio screen where he watched and listened to DeVille and her company for hours.
He entered her home after she went to bed and triggered her alarm when he entered through a sliding glass door.
DeVille and her guest were able to get out of the house and when Thomas was arrested still in the house, he had duct tape, plastic zip ties, mace, was carrying a knife and had other items. He told deputies that he planned to take DeVille hostage.
Thomas is being held without bail.
New Network shows
WWE recently released a weekly show titled Timeline which looks at past feuds and it is three episodes in.
So far, feuds on Daniel Bryan and The Miz, Owen Hart and his brother Bret and AJ Styles and John Cena have aired so far.
A new episode debuts each Wednesday.
Also, a new WWE 24 documentary debuts today on WrestleMania 36 weekend.
Saturday Night’s Main Event returning?
Speaking of WWE shows, trademarked Saturday Night’s Main Event last week.
It was a staple for WWE, serving at times as mini-PPVs in the era before monthly PPVs form the mid-1980s into the early-1990s and has appeared here and there since.
On This Day…
In 1999, Triple H wins the first of his 14 recognized heavyweight title reigns when he defeats Mankind on Raw. Also on the show, ring announcer Lilian Garcia makes her WWE debut.
In 2011, Pittsburgh wrestler Sterling James Keenan signs with WWE and is given the moniker Corey Graves.
After being forced to retire from in-ring competition a few years later, Graves has carved out a solid career as a color commentator and currently serves in the role on Smackdown.
This week’s question
When will Goldberg return? Steve, Waynesburg.
Goldberg did an interview earlier this week on the Pop Culture Show podcast and said that he is under contract through 2023. The deal is for two matches a year.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
