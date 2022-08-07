WWE’s SummerSlam is in the rearview mirror, and the show was a massive hit.
In fact, it could end up going down as one of the top SummerSlam’s in company history.
If the main event, in which Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed Universal championship against Brock Lesnar, was indeed the last match between the two, then they gave fans something to talk about for a long time.
Between Lesnar lifting the corner of the ring with a tractor, to the physical nature of the match, it was all fans could hope for.
The Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch match was excellent as well, and when you consider Lynch separated her should minutes into the match yet finished it, it makes things even more impressive.
Their storyline has lasted a year, and after the post-match handshake as well as where WWE was going with Bayley’s new faction debuting, the Belair and Lynch storyline was going to continue.
Lynch will be out for a while, the guess here is at least three months, but now that “The Man” is a fan favorite again, it will be interesting to see where WWE goes with things.
While speaking about the women’s division, does anyone else feel Sasha Banks and Naomi will be back sooner than later now that Triple H is in charge of creative?
The dup walked out because they were unhappy with how they were being portrayed as the women’s tag champs.
While it will take time, Triple H will indeed get things going in the right direction.
Anyone else notice how relaxed Michael Cole was? It is because he didn’t have Vince McMahon screaming in his ears all show long.
I also liked how Cole pointed out WWE facts throughout the show (and on Raw).
This used to be a formula WWE used years ago, but when it went to an all-out script for everything, announcers weren’t allowed to adlib anymore.
Speaking of all-out scripts, they are out the window. Talent will now have bullet points with what to get across, but they will be able to use their own words to do it.
Let me see your hands if you think Pat McAfee will face Corey Graves in a match. Graves, a Pittsburgh native, was forced to retire because of concussions, but he has been cleared to return to the ring.
Don’t be surprised…
If Triple H is already laying out the WrestleMania card and will work towards it.
This used to be WWE’s formula, but it got away from it.
Pro wrestling Booking 101 says to know where you want to get to with a storyline, and work backwards. Get from Point A to Point B and know the route.
WWE has rushed storylines for so long, that it used the “fastest way from Point A to Point B is a straight line” philosophy.
Well, pro wrestling fans want to go on a ride, so give them a detour on the side roads, the back roads, and anywhere else that will entertain them.
It has been years since Mania has felt like a big deal.
Last Saturday night, SummerSlam felt like a big deal, and it was with no real build under Triple H.
Watch what he does with almost eight months of build for Mania.
U.S. title video package
Was anyone else impressed with the video montage that aired on Raw about the United States title?
It has been a long time since WWE has done video packages like those, and they simply tell a story.
While speaking about Raw, there were some longer TV matches.
This is such a logical idea that it makes too much sense.
Less matches that are longer means there are less matches in general.
Less matches means other storylines are played out longer.
What a novel concept!
Yes, there is still a long way to go with undoing all the creative mistakes McMahon made over the years, but patience is a virtue.
Rome wasn’t built in a day, but the groundwork was laid over time. It will be with Triple H’s creative approach as well.
New wrestling book
Former WWE head writer Brian Gerwitz, known best as being the writer who worked with The Rock for all of his material, is releasing a memoir on Aug. 17.
It is titled, “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most powerful Person in WWE.”
This week’s WWE block on A&E
Lex Luger will be the focus on A&E’s WWE Biography show while this week’s episode of WWE Rivals will be WWE vs. WCW.
This Week in History…
In 2001 on an episode of Smackdown, DDP and Kanyon defeated the APA to win the WWF tag titles. Also on the card, The Undertaker and Kane win the WCW tag titles from Sean O’Haire and Chuck Palumbo.
This week’s question
Will Tony Khan make his wrestlers stop cutting themselves? Craig, Masontown.
He hasn’t yet, so I am not sure he will.
There is extremely too much blood in AEW, and fans are starting to get turned off by it.
Yes, Dynamite is still the top-ranked show on cable on Wednesday nights, but its ratings and numbers have fallen off sharply.
The thing is, Khan doesn’t have to answer to anyone, and who knows, maybe no one is saying anything to him. If not, someone should.
