WWE presents Survivor Series, one of its longest “running” pay-per-view events, next Saturday on Peacock and the WWE Network.
Confirmed so far include a women’s War Games match, a men’s War Games match, Ronda Rousey defending her Smackdown title against Shotzi and AJ Styles taking on Finn Balor.
The women’s War Games match will consist of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and a competitor to be announced taking on Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikke Cross and Rhea Ripley.
For the men’s match, which was not official as of this column’s deadline Friday afternoon, it appears that the match could feature The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Uso’s, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) against Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens.
For those not familiar with how War Games matches take place, there are two rings inside a massive steel cage. One competitor from both teams will start the match and then after five minutes, a member of one team will enter.
Then, the teams will rotate entrants in three-minute intervals until all 10 competitors are in the ring.
Only after all 10 members enter the match does it officially start, and the only way to win is by pinfall or submission.
With only four bouts announced as of Friday afternoon, it will be interesting to see if an actual five-on-five elimination match will be added. If not, for older fans, the show could feel more like Fall Brawl, an old WCW staple, than it does Survivor Series.
The hunch here though is there will be a men’s survivor match for Raw since the men’s War Games match is mostly Smackdown performers.
Logan Paul challenges Cena
Coming off his match against Reigns at Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has challenged John Cena to a match at WrestleMania.
Many things factor in here.
First, is Cena available for Mania? His acting career has kept him quite busy.
Second, will Paul recover from his legit injuries from Crown Jewel to wrestle at Mania?
Paul posted a video earlier this week issuing the challenge, but it was taken down a few hours later.
Could WWE have told Paul to remove it?
For months, the rumor was that if Cena was going to wrestle at Mania, it could be against Austin Theory.
However, WWE could be going in a different direction.
Regardless, it is a safe bet that Triple H has his blueprint for Mania lined up and don’t be surprised if a match is set up at Survivor Series.
Tribute to the Troops
WWE will air its annual Tribute to the Troops show on Saturday, Dec. 17 on Fox.
This Day in History…
In 2002, Jeff Jarrett defeats NWA champion Ron Killings (R-Truth in WWE) to win the title.
In 2011, The Rock and John Cena defeated The Miz and R-Truth at the Survivor Series.
It was the Rock’s first match since WrestleMania XX.
This week’s question:
Where has Randy Orton been? Tim, Belle Vernon.
He has been out with a back injury. WWE is laying low on his return, so it could be forthcoming, or it could be months away.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
