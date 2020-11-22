WWE presents the 34th annual Survivor Series tonight on the WWE Network, but the primary focus has been a look back at the career of The Undertaker.
Several former WWE stars will appear to pay tribute to Taker, and the build for the matches has lacked compared to the anticipation for Taker’s 30th anniversary.
Thanks to winning the WWE title from Randy Orton Monday night, Drew McIntyre will take on the Universal champion, Roman Reigns, in the main event of the show pitting Raw vs. Smackdown.
In the other champion vs. champion matches, Raw champion Asuka takes on Smackdown champion Sasha Banks, Raw tag champs The New Day face Smackdown titlists The Street Profits and United States champion Bobby Lashley takes on United States champion Sami Zayn.
In elimination matches, the men’s match will feature AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Riddle representing Raw to take on Smackdown’s Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins and a wrestler to be named while the women’s match pits Raw’s Shayna Baszler, Nia Jaz, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce and Lana against Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and two more wrestlers.
(Deadline for this column was prior to Smackdown, so the three wrestlers yet to be announced may have been introduced Friday.)
An interesting tidbit is The Miz is not scheduled for a match but could he cash in the Money in the Ban briefcase 10 years to the day of winning his lone WWE heavyweight championship?
Austin interviewing Undertaker
Speaking of The Undertaker, he will be a guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions for a second time. This episode debuts Sunday on the WWE Network.
WWE’s surprising release
Late last Friday, WWE announced it had released Zelina Vega, which came as a surprise to many.
It is believed that Vega was released because of her refusing to follow WWE’s third-party edict to hand over their Twitch, Cameo, etc. accounts to WWE so the company could control monetization of them.
Moments after being released, Vega tweeted out that she supports unionization, which was obviously a shot at how WWE does business with controlling the talent that work for them despite being independent contractors.
A few hours later, Gabrielle Carteris, the Screen Actors guild and President of SAG-AFTRA, responded to Vega’s tweet about unionization and told the now-former WWE performer to reach out to her and the duo has spoken.
There will be plenty more to follow concerning this topic.
Thunderdome update
Several fans have emailed asking if WWE is staying in Orlando with the Thunderdome at the Amway Center.
WWE has to clear out from the venue by Dec. 5 as the NBA is looking to start shortly and the Magic need to have access to their home arena.
The Thunderdome with move to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg and debut there Dec. 11.
For those curious, the Tampa Bay Rays have their home opener on April 9, so WWE will be on the move during the culmination of WrestleMania season.
Green debuts, gets injured
Chelsea Green made her long-awaited Smackdown debut last Friday night and subsequently broke her wrist and had surgery earlier this past week.
This Day in History
In 1997, Quinn Magnum, one of the top big men to ever perform in the Pittsburgh area, won the PWX heavyweight title.
This week’s question
When will pro wrestling shows start back up? Bob, from Uniontown.
With Covid picking back up, I would say we will be a good bit into 2021 before promotions start running again.
The topic is actually being covered in next week’s column, so check back then.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
