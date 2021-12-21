Rarely do sporting events live up to the hype like the Army-Navy football game.
The 122nd edition of America’s Game took place Saturday, Dec. 11 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. and the event once again lived up to the hype.
The game, a hard-fought 17-13 win by Navy, was the 60th time (49.2 percent) in the history of the rivalry that the game was decided by one possession.
Navy holds 62-53-7 record in the all-time series, and Saturday’s game drew 82,282 fans, a collegiate record for MetLife Stadium.
While the game was exciting, the spectacle as a whole gives the entire experience a new meaning.
Experiencing my first Army-Navy game two years ago at Lincoln Financial Field was something special and is something I will never forget.
However, this year’s game was even more meaningful.
The phrase “Never Forget” was used with the game as it was 20 years and three months to the day of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. MetLife sits in the shadows of New York City, a mere 10.9 miles from where the World Trade Center towers once stood.
Seeing the crowd split as close to 50/50 as possible between Army and Navy fans, it really is special to see fans of the teams support their respective branch so vociferously for one afternoon knowing that every other day of the year, everyone in MetLife is on the same “team.”
For one local sports fan, Belle Vernon native Jack Backo, attending his first Army-Navy game is something he will never forget.
Backo is a known sports enthusiast and has been to World Series games, MLB All-Star games, MLB games around the country, regular season and playoff games for all three Pittsburgh pro sports teams, been to a bowl game, NCAA March Madness games and more.
But Saturday was something special for Backo as he served two years in the Army and was in the reserves for 11 years. He was there to provide his unique perspective of the game.
Being on the field from 11 a.m. until both teams sang their respective alma maters was a wondrous experience.
“I have seen many sporting events in my lifetime, but nothing compares to what I witnessed in New Jersey for the Army-Navy game,” he said. “People arriving four or five hours before the game, not to tailgate, to go into the stadium to watch the March On three hours before kickoff.
“To observe this and to see thousands of Cadets and Midshipmen walk on the field is mind-blowing.”
Backo became emotional watching the Cadets march and also while the team sang the alma mater after the game.
The experience is powerful for anyone who gets the opportunity to attend the game.
“The stadium is divided right in the middle of the goal posts with half for Army and half for Navy,” he said. “But no matter who wins or loses, the ending is a tearjerker when the teams sing their alma maters.”
Backo and I traveled out together for the game and took in a New Jersey Devils game at the Prudential Center Friday night in Newark, but there was definitely a buzz there for the Army-Navy game.
There were plenty of fans there in either Army or Navy gear, and the same happened Saturday night at the New York Islanders game in the brand-new UBS Arena in the Elmont section on Long Island.
New York City is always buzzing, but this specific weekend was on a whole new level.
Everywhere you turned, you saw advertising for the game, fans wearing gear or there was an Army or Navy themed event going on.
As far as the game, the pregame and postgame festivities take the cake.
Even had the game been a blowout, seeing everything involved is an honor.
We were able to watch the U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy Glee Clubs practice the national anthem several times around 11 a.m.
Then to see their graceful mastery of the anthem during the pregame festivities in front of a sold-out crowd was special.
The anthem came seconds after the powerful invocation by Captain Richard Bonnette, the Command Chaplain of the U.S. Naval Academy, moments before both teams made their way onto the field.
Being by the Army’s tunnel for their entrance, bagpipes and all, was special as was seeing the flyovers by the F/A-18 Super Hornets and the Apache helicopters.
Listening to Lee Greenwood sing God Bless the USA was a feel-good moment, and it gave me goosebumps listening to him perform the song live.
Several times last Saturday, I stood back and watched Backo’s reactions, his facial expressions and at times, his emotions as he wrote his notes. Words were not necessary for Backo to describe what being at the game meant to him.
As we were leaving the field after the alma maters, Backo beamed with misty eyes.
“This was the greatest spectacle I have ever witnessed,” he said. “And if anyone has the opportunity to go, it is a must see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.