It isn’t often that a news item knocks WrestleMania down a notch, but we have that this week.
Triple H done in the ring
During an interview with ESPN Friday, Triple H announced his in-ring retirement.
Talking with Stephen A. Smith on First Take, Triple H discussed his health issues which began in September with a bout of viral pneumonia.
One of the greatest in-ring performers in WWE over the last 40 years, Triple H was the top bad guy in the company starting in 1999 and going for most of the next decade.
Triple H has worked behind the scenes for years in WWE and his vision of NXT was wildly popular with fans.
That all went out the window when he had his health issues, and it is unknown when, or if, he will regain any of his power.
We will take a more in-depth look at his career next week, but the news didn’t come as much of a surprise.
Mania care set?
Mania will once again be a two-night event, and on Thursday, word broke that WWE moved the highly-anticipated Edge v. AJ Styles match from the Sunday card to Saturday to balance the two nights out better.
On the rest of Saturday’s card, as of Friday afternoon, Charlotte Flair defends the Smackdown women’s title against Ronda Rousey in the main event, Becky Lynch defends her Raw title against Bianca Belair, The Uso’s defend the Smackdown tag titles against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, Drew McIntyre faces Happy Corbin, Rey and Dominik Mysterio face The Miz and Logan Paul, and Stone Cold Steve Austin will confront Kevin Owens on the K.O. Show.
On Sunday, the main event is the Winner Takes All title unification bout between Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar.
RK-Bro defends the Raw tag titles in a triple-threat tag match against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy, Queen Zelina and Carmella defend the women’s tag titles in a four-way against Sasha Banks and Naomi, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler and Natalya, Sami Zayn faces Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes match and Austin Theory takes on Patt McAfee.
Mania Kickoff show on USA Network
Not only will the WrestleMania Kickoff show air on Peacock, but the Saturday edition will air on the USA Network.
The kickoff show will air from 6-8 p.m. with Mania starting at 8 p.m. on Peacock. Mania is pegged to go until 11 p.m. EXT each night.
Raw in town Monday
WWE returns to PPG Paints Arena Monday for the last Raw before Mania.
Plenty of tickets remain available through www.ticketmaster.com.
Stevenson wins NCAA gold
Last Saturday night, Gable Stevenson, an Olympic gold medalist who is under a WWE Name, Image and Likeness deal, closed out his NCAA career with his second consecutive heavyweight championship.
Stevenson, a senior at Minnesota who went undefeated this year, will be at WrestleMania next weekend.
WWE Evil debuts
The first-ever WWE series on Peacock, titled WWE Evil, debuted this week on the platform.
This week’s episode looks at Hulk Hogan’s turn from the All-American bad guy to the face of the nWo.
The other seven episodes will feature The Miz, Sasha Banks, the Brothers of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker), Randy Orton, Stephanie McMahon, Ric Flair and Roman Reigns.
All episodes will debut on Peacock, although the Reigns episode will air on the USA Network after Raw Monday, the Brothers of Destruction episode will air after NXT Tuesday and the Randy Orton episode will air after NXT on Tuesday, April 5.
John Cena narrates the series.
This week’s question
Is there an update on Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE? Steve, California.
Rhodes has signed and is said to appear at some point over WrestleMania weekend.
