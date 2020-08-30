Although SummerSlam just took place a week ago, we have a pair of pay-per-view events over the course of the next week.
WWE Payback Sunday night
After delivering a solid SummerSlam show last Sunday, WWE stumbled through Raw and presents Payback Sunday night.
Announced as of Friday afternoon were Bray Wyatt defending the Universal title against Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in a triple threat match, Keith Lee versus Randy Orton, Apollo Crews defending the US title against Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks and Bayley defending their tag titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.
Before you ask, no, I have no clue why Jax and Baszler are teaming up let alone getting a title shot.
There have only been a handful of times when WWE had multiple PPVs within a week from each other.
Two stand out the most to me with the first being This Tuesday in Texas.
WWE ran this show a few days after Survivor Series, where The Undertaker defeated Hulk Hogan for his first WWE championship.
At Tuesday in Texas, Hogan defeated Taker to win the title back.
WWE’s approach at the time was to see if PPVs on a short turnaround would work.
The other memorable time it happened was with In Your House: Beware of Dog I and II in 1996.
A storm knocked out the PPV feed during the original show that Sunday and the second event took place two days later.
There was more to it with those two shows, but we will save that for another column.
AEW All Out
AEW returns to PPV Saturday night when it presents All Out.
Announced so far is Jon Moxley defending the AEW championship against MJF, Chris Jericho takes on Orange Cassidy in a mimosa mayhem match and Hikaru Shids defends her title against Thunder Rosa.
While opponents have not been officially announced, The Elite (Kenny Omega and Adam Page) will defend the tag belts and Dr. Britt Baker will be in action.
Raw issues
Back to Raw.
How bad were things Monday night on the show and behind the scenes?
The script for the show was ripped up 40 minutes before the show went on the air and a good chunk of the show happened as it was written.
Lee’s awful debut
After all of the hype for almost a year about Lee and his eventual call-up to the WWE main roster, the company laid an egg with his first Raw appearance.
Between new (and awful) music, even worse ring gear and being thrown into a feud with Orton where they will face off twice in six days, I wonder if Lee wishes he was still in NXT.
This was yet another example of WWE having a star waiting in front of them only to cut off his push before it even started.
Shaq to AEW?
Earlier this week, WarnerMedia announced a contract extension with Shaquille O’Neal to continue working for TNT with its NBA coverage as well as other possible ventures.
One may include working with AEW.
WWE’s Thunderdome deal
Orlando News 13 reporter Greg Angel announced the deal WWE is getting from the City of Orlando to run shows through Oct. 31 at the Amway Center.
The deal is for at least $200,000.
Intriguing match set for NXT crown
Karrion Kross defeated Lee to win the NXT title at TakeOver last Saturday, but his reign lasted all of four days as he had to relinquish the belt due to a shoulder injury.
On this week’s episode of NXT, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole and Finn Balor will battle in a four-way 60-minute iron man match with the winner the new champion.
On This Day…
In 1998, WWE delivers SummerSlam 98 and the show was the culmination of several months of storylines for several feuds.
In the main event, Stone Cold Steve Austin retains the WWE championship against The Undertaker while Triple H defeated The Rock to win the Intercontinental title.
This week’s question:
Why is Randy Orton always taking out legends? It is annoying. Kelly, Charleroi.
It seems every year or so that Orton takes out current stars of past legends.
While I understand why that is annoying to you, I am more annoyed with how Shawn Michaels got up on Raw two weeks ago after having his head “punted” by Orton.
Whereas the punt kick leaves everyone else laying, Michaels got up moments later.
It is yet another case of him not selling a big move by wrestlers over the course of history.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.