If you are a pro wrestling diehard, then today is a good day for you as both the WWE and NWA are presenting Pay-Per-View events.
Fastlane next stop on road to Mania
The last PPV before WrestleMania, Fastlane, kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight on Peacock and the WWE Network.
The biggest match of the night will see Roman Reigns defend the Universal title against Daniel Bryan with either Jey Uso and Edge (or both) serving as the special enforcing referee.
Could we see Bryan added into the Universal title match to make it a three-way?
Other title matches include Big E defending the Intercontinental title against Apollo Crews as well as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend their women’s tag titles against Bianca Belair and Smackdown champion Sasha Banks.
Also on the card, Drew McIntyre faces Sheamus and Randy Orton takes on Alexa Bliss in a match. The Orton vs. Bliss match will lead to Orton facing Bray Wyatt at Mania.
Another match that had been announced but may have been pulled has been the Braun Strowman versus Shane McMahon match as that one may be held off until Mania.
Look for more matches to be added to Fastlane.
NWA presents Back for the Attack
For whatever reason, the NWA is running a PPV Sunday at 4 p.m. just ahead of Fastlane.
It is the NWA’s first PPV in over a year and it is available on Fite TV for $19.99.
The NWA has removed all videos from its YouTube channel and the word is that the NWA is about to make a big announcement.
The main event will see NWA champion Nick Aldis face Aron Stevens.
Six matches were announced as of Friday afternoon.
AEW’s big PPV number…
According to the Wrestling Observer newsletter, AEW’s Revolution sold over $5 million worth of PPV buys.
This is a great number for AEW and the highest non-WWE PPV total since WCW in 1999.
A question remains though, how many fans were curious about the exploding barbed wire death match or who Tony Kahn announced as a new hire?
…and AEW’s mistake?
Speaking of the new hire, when Paul Wight (Big Show in WWE) announced that AEW had signed a Hall of Fame caliber wrestler who would debut at Revolution, many fans were disappointed that it was Christian Cage.
As previously stated in this column last week, Christian was a good get.
But would AEW have been better off to announce Christian in advance and then have Wight be the big surprise at the Revolution PPV?
Christian, with all due respect, was a major step down from Wight or the level of wrestlers than fans had hoped for in CM Punk or Brock Lesnar.
The next time Kahn or someone from AEW promises a big surprise, fans may think twice before buying.
But back to Christian for a minute.
It is well-known that before Edge returned to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble, he began negotiating with AEW and leveraged that into a massive seven-figure deal with WWE.
Christian has always been looked at as being in Edge’s shadow, and now he ends up in AEW after Edge teased a jump.
Looks like the lifelong best friends will always be connected at the hip.
Smackdown moving days?
On Thursday, the NFL announced a new 10-year rights fee deal.
As part of the deal, Fox lost the rights to Thursday night games, so now with Fox having that night open, would it consider moving Smackdown up a night?
It is unlikely in my book as Smackdown has spiked Fox’s ratings on Friday nights whereas Fox will more than likely fill out Thursday’s schedule with a pair of sitcoms or shows.
WrestleMania tickets on sale
If you are looking to head to WrestleMania in Tampa, you might want to get your tickets quickly.
A limited number remained as of early Friday evening on www.ticketmaster.com.
Mania safety protocols
Thursday afternoon, WWE released the safety protocol and a copy of the liability waiver for fans who plan on attending WrestleMania in Tampa.
More details can be found at https://www.wwe.com/shows/wrestlemania/article/liability-waiver-and-release-assumption-of-risk-indemnity-agreement and https://www.wwe.com/article/wrestlemania-37-health-and-safety-protocol.
Mania hosts
It was reported Friday that Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil will host Mania.
Caruso leaving WWE
Charly “Caruso” Arnolt, a backstage interviewer for WWE over the last five years, is on her way out of the company.
Arnolt has done work for ESPN since 2018 and has been seen on numerous shows.
This Day in History
In 1999, ECW champion Taz defeated FTW champion Sabu when he passes out in the Tazmission.
This week’s question
Will WWE go back to one night for WrestleMania starting next year? Tim from Waynesburg.
I would think WWE wants the event taking place on one night, but if they think it would be more financially successful to continue holding the event over two nights, then it may happen.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
