WWE presents Money in the Bank on the WWE Network tonight, but the big news is that the five-part documentary series on The Undertaker debuts immediately after the PPV ends.
Taker doc to give unique look
The first episode of “The Undertaker: The Last Ride” debuts tonight after the Money in the Bank event.
It will give fans a behind the curtains look at the man behind the greatest character in pro wrestling history.
Mark Callaway has been performing as The Undertaker since late-1990 and as his legendary career nears its end, he approached WWE about doing this type of documentary.
The second through fifth episodes will air on subsequent Sunday’s and each will begin at 10 a.m. and also be on demand on the WWE Network.
Money in the Bank preview
Tonight’s show will be unique for two reasons.
The WWE is holding its first-ever Corporate Money in the Bank at WWE HQ matches and they will take place simultaneously.
The men’s match will feature Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles and Otis while the women’s match will feature Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Carmella and Lacey Evans.
Both matches will start at the bottom of WWE Headquarters and the competitors will make their way up to the roof of Titan Towers where the Money in the Bank briefcases will hang above a wrestling ring.
Those two matches were already taped while the rest of the card will air live.
In title matches, Drew McIntyre defends the WWE title against Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman defends the Universal title against Bray Wyatt, Bayley defends her Smackdown title against Tamina, and The New Day defends the Smackdown tag titles against John Morrison & The Miz, Lucha House Party and The Forgotten Sons.
In other matches, R-Truth faces MVP and the Kickoff Show will feature Jeff Hardy taking on Cesaro.
Second Facebook Live segment
Monday night, I will be appear again on the 31 more days with Brian and Ed Facebook Live chat.
Do a Facebook search for the show’s name to find it.
It begins at 7 and will go for approximately an hour, although my exact start time is not known as of yet.
If you watch, say hi or send questions for me to answer!
Boston not hosting SummerSlam
It was announced Friday that the city of Boston, through the end of the summer, will not be hosting any events or allowing large crowds to gather.
This means that SummerSlam weekend, which was going to have four days of events in Boston, will have to take place elsewhere.
The WWE Performance Center is the logical location at this time.
Reigns opens up on WWE absence
TMZ interviewed Roman Reigns earlier this week and he said he has not wrestled due to his newborn twins being born right after the Elimination Chamber and not wanting to expose them to anything.
A&E to host cool WWE show
A&E announced Thursday that it will host a new WWE reality series, “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures,” that will see Triple H and Stephanie McMahon overseeing a hunt for rare WWE memorabilia.
This follows up the already-recorded A&E biography specials that have yet to air on WWE legends Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Booker T, Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels.
Mania III show on FS1
WrestleMania III Recall will air Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on FS1.
This show is most remembered for Hulk Hogan handing Andre the Giant his first WWE pinfall loss in 15 years, but it was the Ricky Steamboat and Savage Intercontinental title match that stole the show.
It was considered the greatest WWE match until the Michaels and Taker classic at Mania 25.
On This Day…
In 1985, WWE tapes the first-ever Saturday Night’s Main Event.
The show would air the next night and in the big match on the card, Hogan retained the WWE championship against “Cowboy” Bob Orton via DQ.
Email questions/comments to powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to @BillHughes_III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.